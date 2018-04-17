Tour of the Alps: Lopez climbs to stage 2 victory; Sosa takes lead

Tuesday was a banner day for young Colombian climbers at the Tour of the Alps: Astana’s Miguel Ángel López won stage 2 atop the Alpe di Pampeago, while Ivan Ramiro Sosa (Androni-Sidermec-Bottecchia) took control of the overall race lead.

The hors-categorie finish to the 145.5-kilometer stage whittled the pack down to a select few climbing specialists, with overnight leader Pello Bilbao (Astana) losing touch on the steep gradients. His teammate López picked up the torch, however, blasting clear of the other GC hopefuls in the final stretches of the ascent to snatch the stage victory.

Groupama-FDJ’s Thibaut Pinot nabbed second on the day, with Sosa finishing third to take over the leader’s jersey. Sky’s Chris Froome came home just behind Sosa for fourth on the stage.

The Tour of the Alps continues Wednesday with a 138.3-kilometer stage from Ora to Merano.