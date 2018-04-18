Alaphilippe tops Valverde at Fleche Wallonne

Quick-Step’s Julian Alaphilippe denied Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) a fifth straight Flèche Wallonne title on Wednesday. The Frenchman proved the strongest on the iconic Mur de Huy, getting clear of the rest of the favorites alongside Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Soudal) and then exploding away from the Belgian in the final few hundred meters.

Valverde came alive in the waning moments attempting to close the distance himself, but never truly threatened Alaphilippe, who took the clear victory at the line. Valverde settled for second ahead of Vanendert in third.

The win stands as the biggest so far in Alaphilippe’s young career. The 25-year-old had twice finished as runner-up in the midweek classic, but was still seeking a marquee one-day victory coming into his third Flèche Wallonne appearance.

“It’s the third time I’ve ridden it, and the third time I’ve been on the podium — but this time as a winner. I thought each time that I could do it. I worked really, really hard,” Alaphilippe said.

Top 10

1. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) QUICK-STEP FLOORS, in 4:53:37

2. Alejandro Valverde, (SPA) MOVISTAR TEAM, at :00:04

3. Jelle Vanendert, (BEL) LOTTO SOUDAL, at :00:06

4. Roman Kreuziger, (CZE) MITCHELTON – SCOTT, at :00:06

5. Michael Matthews, (AUS) TEAM SUNWEB, at :00:06

6. Bauke Mollema, (NED) TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :00:06

7. Tim Wellens, (BEL) LOTTO SOUDAL, at :00:06

8. Maximilian Schachmann, (GER) QUICK-STEP FLOORS, at :00:06

9. Romain Bardet, (FRA) AG2R LA MONDIALE, at :00:06

10. Patrick Konrad, (AUT) BORA-HANSGROHE, at :00:12

The 198.5-kilometer trek through Belgium’s Wallonia region saw an eight-rider break form shortly after the pack rolled out from Seraing. Kevin Van Melsen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert),Romain Hardy (Fortuneo-Samsic), Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Hansgrohe), Romain Combaud (Delko Marseille Provence KTM), Anthony Roux (Groupama-FDJ), Patrick Muller (Vital Concept), and Antoine Warnier (VB Aqua Protect Veranclassic) comprised the early escape, working their advantage up over three minutes in short order.

The gap hovered between three and four minutes for much of the afternoon as the race rolled over one punchy climb after another. Things began to heat up with around 70 kilometers to go, when a select group of heavy hitters jumped clear from the pack on the day’s first trip up the Mur de Huy. Rob Power (Mitchelton-Scott), Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates), Michal Kwiatkowski (Sky), Mikel Landa (Movistar), and Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Soudal) opened a small gap before being swallowed up again, though the aggression woke up the race, with other riders quickly following up with moves of their own.

A flurry of attacks split the peloton, while also cutting dramatically into the advantage of the early break, with around 50 kilometers to go. The morning escapees were caught some 45 kilometers from the finish.

Bahrain-Merida’s Vincenzo Nibali linked up with Tanel Kangert (Astana), Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott), Maximilian Schachmann (Quick-Step), Anthony Roux (Groupama-FDJ), and Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Hansgrohe) to form a powerful move with around 40 kilometers to go. The sextet built up a modest gap, with the advantage topping at around a minute, but Lotto Soudal stepped up to lead a strong chasing effort in the peloton behind, which saw the gap begin to fall rapidly with around 15 kilometers to go.

Sensing the danger, Haig attacked out of the lead group on the penultimate climb, the Côte de Cherave, but couldn’t put much distance between himself and his companions. Nibali countered with a move of his own but came up empty-handed as well. Haig and Schachmann dropped the other escapees in the run-up to the Mur, but both were quickly swallowed up as the gradients rose towards the double digits.

With the pack altogether for the final push, Vanendert made a strong acceleration to find daylight in the final few hundred meters, but Alaphilippe slingshotted around him to solo clear in sight of the line. He maintained his lead to the line despite a late push by Valverde.

The Spaniard, a five-time Flèche Wallonne champion and winner of the last four straight editions, tipped his cap to Alaphilippe after the finish.

“I started a bit far back and it cost me moving up. But look, Alaphilippe is a really good rider. He’s already been second twice, and this year he won. It’s his year,” Valverde said. “If I were to win again, it would seem easy, and people ought to know that it is never easy to win.”

Results