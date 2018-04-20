Pinot claims overall victory at Tour of the Alps

MILAN (AFP) — France’s Thibaut Pinot won the Tour of the Alps on Friday with Ukraine’s Mark Padun claiming victory in the fifth and final stage.

British four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome finished fourth overall as the Sky leader fine tunes his form for the Giro d’Italia.

FDJ rider Pinot becomes the second French winner after Luc Leblanc in 1997.

The race concluded after a 164km run from Rattenberg to Innsbruck, featuring a series of climbs, one of which peaked 12km from home before a 6km descent and a 6km dash for victory.