Pais Vasco, stage 5: Roglic tightens GC grip; Fraile wins

EIBAR, Spain (AFP) — Spanish rider Omar Fraile (Astana) won Friday’s stage 5 of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco, a 163km run from Vitoria to Eibar, with two tough climbs ahead of a summit finish.

But Slovenia’s former Primoz Roglic took another major step toward the overall title, defending the yellow jersey by finishing second to the winner along with four other climbers. Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) was third.

Roglic, 28, put in a blistering time trial on Thursday to snatch the lead off France’s Julian Alaphilippe and win the stage.

Quick-Step’s leader Alaphilippe was dropped in stage 5 and lost 2:25 to the lead group.

The LottoNL-Jumbo rider Roglic now only needs to nurse a lead of over two minutes on Saturday’s final day run over five category three hills.

Roglic leads Spain’s Izagirre by 2:13 and another Spaniard, Movistar’s Mikel Landa by 2:17.