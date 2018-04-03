Pais Vasco, stage 2: Alaphilippe wins again

BERMEO, Spain (AFP) — France’s Julian Alaphilippe secured his second consecutive stage win at the Tour of the Basque Country on Tuesday.

Alaphilippe of Quick-Step Floors broke away on the final climb, beating Slovenia’s Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) out of a final group of four riders. Roglic was also second in stage 1.

After winning Monday’s first stage as well, Alaphilippe now holds an eight-second lead over Roglic in the general classification, with Spain’s Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) 39 seconds back in third. Izagirre was third ahead of countryman Mikel Landa (Movistar).

“It’s crazy, I was really happy with my victory yesterday and today it was a special feeling to have the yellow jersey,” Alaphilippe said.

“It’s a really hard race. I felt already today the effort of yesterday and the hardest part is to come. I just want to enjoy it and of course to keep the yellow jersey for as long as possible.”

The race continues on Wednesday with stage 3, lasting 184.8 kilometers between Bermeo and Valdegovia. There will be three categorized climbs en route, but the rolling terrain to the finish might favor a larger bunch sprint.

Top 10, stage 2

1. Julian Alaphilippe, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, in 4:11:47

2. Primož RogliČ, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, s.t.

3. Gorka Izaguirre Insausti, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, s.t.

4. Mikel Landa Meana, MOVISTAR TEAM, s.t.

5. Patrick Konrad, BORA – HANSGROHE, at :15

6. Eduard Prades Reverter, EUSKADI BASQUE COUNTRY – MURIAS, s.t.

7. Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia, ASTANA PRO TEAM, s.t.

8. Rudy Molard, GROUPAMA – FDJ, s.t.

9. Enric Mas Nicolau, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, s.t.

10. Jon Izaguirre Insausti, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, s.t.

