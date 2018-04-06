News Roundup: Terpstra’s Flanders diet; Dumoulin owns up; Aussies set pursuit record

Here’s your News Roundup for Friday, April 6. This is our way of keeping you up to speed on all of the stories circulating in the world of pro cycling. Stay tuned for more as the season heats up!

Quick-Step Floors doctor credits Terptra’s weight loss for Flanders victory

In an interview with Sporza, Quick-Step team doctor Yvan Vanmol said that Niki Terpstra lost two kilograms over the off-season, and that helped him win Tour of Flanders.

“Niki was always two to three kilos too heavy. It’s not that Niki was fat before, but those two lost kilos make the difference between being able to win or ride in the final,” he said.

Vanmol was quick to steer clear of sending a message that riders need to be as thin as possible to win. He’s seen it turn into serious eating disorders with other cyclists.

“I will definitely not go far in promoting the ideal weight or slimming. In my 30-year career, I have seen enough problems with people who were fighting so much with their weight,” he told Sporza.

Nothing abnormal was required to get to this weight, said Vanmol: “He did not have to follow a special diet, he had to adjust his normal diet, eat a little less and leave some sweets and desserts.”

Vanmol believes that Terpstra can still shed another kilogram and a half without sacrificing muscle mass.

Dumoulin takes the blame for bad early season

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) told the press that his poor start to the 2018 season was his own fault.

Dumoulin, on the way to Spain for altitude training, said that his spring “was bad, partly due to bad luck, partly because I wanted too much. I was not relaxed and did not ride with pleasure. I only had an eye for the result,” he told De Limburger, a Dutch newspaper.

The Dutch 2017 Giro d’ Italia winner also said that he trained too much over winter and the pressure from his first GC win has been overwhelming.

Dumoulin was filmed at the Abu Dhabi tour in February throwing his bike after repeated mechanical issues.

“I should not have done that,” he said. “You could see I was not myself.”

Dumoulin and doctors also conducted testing over the winter to diagnose intestinal problems he was having. He seemed to be having a reaction to numerous products, including wheat.

Australians set team pursuit world record

Australian men and women took top honors in three events on the track at the Commonwealth Games in Brisbane, Australia on Thursday.

The Anna Meares Velodrome was packed with fans, including Prince Charles’ wife Camilla, when Alex Porter and his team beat the men’s 4,000m team pursuit world record, previously set by Britain at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The Australian team wanted to take gold in Rio, but went home disappointed after Britain dominated and set the men’s pursuit record at 3:50.265. The Australians’ new world record time is 3:49.804.

“I’m ecstatic. I’m still lost for words and I think it will take a while to sink in,” said Porter to AFP.

Australian women followed suit and set a new Commonwealth Games record of 4:15.214 in the 4,000m team pursuit.

“After the setbacks in Rio… that is sport, and it has its ups and downs. Our thoughts were on this race and to get on with it and get the job done,” said Annette Edmondson of the women’s 4,000m pursuit team.

Miguel Indurain inducted into Giro hall of fame

Two-time Giro winner and five-time Tour de France winner Miguel Indurain joins Bernard Hinault, Eddy Merckx, and others in the Giro d’Italia hall of fame. Indurain accepted the award on Thursday in the Gerolamo Theater in Milan.

“25 years after my last victory in 1993, I am very pleased that the organizers have thought about me,” said Indurain in a press release from the Giro organizers.

Indurain holds consecutive Giro victories in 1992 and 1993. He was also the first Spanish rider to take the pink jersey.

His most significant memory from the race was a stage from Merano to Aprica in 1994 when he and Marco Pantani battled on the Mortirolo Pass. Pantani, now deceased, held onto his lead ahead of Indurain and won the stage.

“It was an intense stage, and a succession of unique emotions, even if I didn’t manage to conquer that edition of the Giro. This race thrives on passion every day, on every road. It’s a great cycling party,” said Indurain.