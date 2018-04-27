Movistar opts for youth with Giro d’Italia selection

With grand tour heavy hitters Nairo Quintana, Mikel Landa, and Alejandro Valverde all headed to the Tour de France this summer, Movistar is sending a number of up-and-comers to the Giro d’Italia.

Headed to the Italian grand tour for the 22nd time in the team’s long existence, Movistar will look to rising talents like Ecuador’s Richard Carapaz and Colombia’s Dayer Quintana for the three-week race, which starts on Friday, May 4 in Israel.

Carlos Betancur, who won the Giro’s best young rider jersey back in 2013, will join compatriot Quintana, as will Argentina’s Eduardo Sepulveda. Talented climber Rafael Valls and fellow Spaniards Víctor de la Parte, Rubén Fernández, and Antonio Pedrero round out the squad’s eight-man roster.

Carapaz, Pedrero, and Sepúlveda will be making their first career appearances at the Giro.