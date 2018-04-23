Marianne Vos breaks collarbone in Liège crash

Marianne Vos (WM3 Cycling) will miss the next several weeks of racing after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured collarbone. It’s the second time Vos has sustained a broken collarbone in the last 10 months, after she crashed hard at last year’s OVO Energy Women’s Tour.

The Dutchwoman hit the deck on the run-in to the Roche-aux-Faucons climb at Sunday’s Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

“There was a crash on the left-side of the road in a short descent,” Vos said. “I was on the other side and saw Jeanne [Korevaar] take a tumble in a soft turn to the right. The group was startled which made me crash and roll-over, landing on my right-hand side.”

Vos remounted and finished the race, but a later diagnostic revealed a fractured clavicle. Vos then underwent surgery to reposition the bone fragments with plates and screws.

She will be able to ride on the trainer within a matter of days, but it will take some time before she can return to competition.

“I won’t be racing during the next four weeks, which means I will have to miss the GP Elsy Jacobs, Trofee Maarten Wijnants, and the Wielerfestival Aalburg,” Vos said.

“The altitude training which I had planned during the second half of May, doesn’t seem to be jeopardized. It is expected that I can pick up where I left off somewhere in June.”