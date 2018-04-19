  1. Home / News / Road / Katusha’s Marco Haller out for months after being hit by car during training ride

Katusha’s Marco Haller out for months after being hit by car during training ride

By VeloNews.com Published

Marco Haller at the Abu Dhabi Tour. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images

Katusha-Alpecin’s Marco Haller will miss several months of racing after being hit by a car during a training ride on Wednesday.

While riding in his home country with compatriot Bernhard Eisel (Dimension Data), the 27-year-old Austrian sustained multiple fractures to his left knee when he was struck by a car that had ignored a stop sign.

“It was my second day back on the bike, after I had to recover from a second viral infection in the 2018 season,” Haller said via a team press release.

“I was riding with Bernie Eisel and was sitting in his wheel in a slight downhill, when suddenly a car, ignoring the stop sign, came at us from the right. Bernie just managed to escape him, but I could not do that and hit the driver’s door at full speed. My bike was completely destroyed and my knee as well.”

Haller is a key member of Marcel Kittel’s lead-out train, but will now miss the Tour de France. According to his team, the timetable for Haller’s return to competition remains unclear.

Related Articles