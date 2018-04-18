Garmin’s got goodies: New Edge 130, Edge 520 Plus, and Varia radar

With viable competitors cropping up more frequently, Garmin continues to develop new options for a wide swath of athletes. In that vein, the company has taken advantage of Sea Otter hype to launch its newest offerings, including the Edge 130, the Edge 520 plus, and an update to its Varia rear radar system.

Edge 130

The Edge 130 is the newest addition to the family. With a lilliputian footprint (which includes a 1.8-inch sunlight readable display), the 130 still packs a punch with a host of high-end features also found on its larger brethren. It uses GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo satellites to provide accurate positioning.

The tiny unit has a built-in barometer and the ability to plan routes ahead of time. It can even guide you back to your starting location. A new weather page gives you a sense of what Mother Nature has in store, a nice feature for mountain bikers. Like other Garmin units, it’s Varia-compatible and has an Assistance feature that notifies a predetermined contact should you crash.

The unit can be had for $200; bundle options are available for $250.

Edge 520 Plus

A familiar face gets a Plus makeover. The Edge 520 Plus is packed with many of the same features of Garmin’s high-end computers. That includes Garmin Cycle Map, rider-to-rider messaging, and incident detection. The new computer has turn-by-turn navigation capabilities and can even warn riders of upcoming sharp corners.

The device is preloaded with TrainingPeaks Connect IQ, which puts workouts right on the device and walks the cyclist through those workouts in real time. And of course, the latest version of Strava Live Segments is available too.

Garmin claims a 15-hour battery life. The unit costs $280, and bundle options range from $330 to $380.

Varia RTL510 rearview radar

The Varia isn’t a new product, but it has gotten a makeover. For starters, the vertical design now gives riders better leg clearance. It mounts easily to most road bikes and commuters.

The unit alerts riders of approaching vehicles from behind, up to 153 yards away, with a visible and audible alert. The tail light is visible up to a mile away with a 220-degree range.

Garmin says the unit is capable of 15 hours of battery life in day flash mode, and 6 hours in night flash or solid mode. The Varia costs $200, and a bundle option that includes a display unit costs $300. The Varia is compatible with all Garmin Varia-ready head units, including the new Edge 130 and Edge 520 Plus.