Gallery: Bikes galore on day 1 at Sea Otter Gallery: Bikes galore on day 1 at Sea OtterBy Dan Cavallari Published Apr. 20, 2018 Sea Otter Classic 2018, day 1Pivot showed off its new aluminum Switchblade. It allows riders to take advantage of Pivot's DW link suspension at a more affordable price. The aluminum Switchblade also features Super Boost 157 rear spacing, which allows big tire clearance with extremely short chainstays. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comSea Otter Classic 2018, day 1The groms were out in force, keeping the vibe fun and the air big. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comSea Otter Classic 2018, day 1Felt debuted its new e-MTB, the Redemption. It features Shimano's Steps drive unit, replacing the Bosch motors Felt had been using in previous model years. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comSea Otter Classic 2018, day 1Felt also showed off its Compulsion, which features 165mm of rear travel and 170mm up front. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comSea Otter Classic 2018, day 1The Equilink connects the upper rocker arm and the lower one, allowing Felt to fine-tune the suspension movement and feel. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comSea Otter Classic 2018, day 1K-Edge was on hand to show off its Wahoo Elemnt Bolt mount. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comSea Otter Classic 2018, day 1It’s the same mount Peter Sagan used during his winning campaign at the 2018 edition of Paris-Roubaix. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comSea Otter Classic 2018, day 1Wanna win a bike? The VeloNews team was on hand to give away an Exploro from 3T. If you’re at Sea Otter, come by the booth to sign up. (We’re #620, across from Oakley.) Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comSea Otter Classic 2018, day 1Sea Otter is a family-friendly affair. Fox Racing had an RC car course set up for the kiddos as the company showed off its revamped suspension lineup. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comSea Otter Classic 2018, day 1Three-time national marathon champion Rose Grant wasn’t out on the race course due to an injury. But she still managed to get some laps in around the Sea Otter grounds on a sweet fat-tire trike. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comSea Otter Classic 2018, day 1Campagnolo’s overhauled Super Record crank is only one aspect of the Italian company’s newest drivetrain. It’s complemented by 12 gears to play with out back and a redesigned rear derailleur to accommodate it. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comSea Otter Classic 2018, day 1The brake levers have also been redesigned for improved ergonomics. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comSea Otter Classic 2018, day 1This Mini Press from Abbey Bike Tools allows you to press in just about any bearing on your bike. The adapters can be removed or added based on bearing size. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comSea Otter Classic 2018, day 1Tired of flats? Vittoria’s Airliner provides a big layer of cushion between your rim and the rocks and roots that aim to smash it. This high-density foam can be trimmed to size and sits within your tire to prevent pinch flats. It will be available in June for $85 per liner. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comSea Otter Classic 2018, day 1The Airliner comes in four sizes for a variety of tire widths — even XC tires. At 140 grams per wheel, it isn’t as much of a weight penalty as you might think. Photo: Spencer Powlison | VeloNews.comSea Otter Classic 2018, day 1Installation is super-easy: just trim the liner to size (it’s ready for 29er installation out of the box), zip-tie the ends together, and wrap it around the rim. Then install the tire over it. The center channel means you don’t need a special extended valve to run it, and tires should seat up more easily because there’s less volume within the tire to fill. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comSea Otter Classic 2018, day 1Vittoria also has a new variation on its cross-country tires. The 120tpi TLR Transparent casing is more supple and a bit lighter than the TNT sidewall. Photo: Spencer Powlison | VeloNews.comSea Otter Classic 2018, day 1Alchemy has introduced a new 29er version of its Arktos enduro bike. It is designed with 140mm rear travel and 160mm up front. This is pro rider Anneke Beerten’s race bike for Sea Otter. Photo: Spencer Powlison | VeloNews.comSea Otter Classic 2018, day 1Anneke’s lion is stoked on the Arktos 29er’s slack 66-degree head angle. Photo: Spencer Powlison | VeloNews.comSea Otter Classic 2018, day 1Alchemy opted for a 157mm-wide super boost rear hub spacing for additional stiffness. Photo: Spencer Powlison | VeloNews.comSea Otter Classic 2018, day 1Diamondback has a carbon fiber version of its Sync’r hardtail. With a 66-degree head angle and a 140mm fork, this is no XC racer though. Photo: Spencer Powlison | VeloNews.comSea Otter Classic 2018, day 1The new Why Cycles fat bike. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comSea Otter Classic 2018, day 1The Renovo M5 mountain bike. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comSea Otter Classic 2018, day 1Renovo reinforces the front triangle with carbon fiber. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comSea Otter Classic 2018, day 1Masi is one of a few brands opting for sorbet color tones. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com