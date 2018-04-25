Eisel undergoes successful surgery to relieve chronic subdural hematoma on brain

Bernhard Eisel (Dimension Data) is recovering after a successful surgery to relieve a chronic subdural hematoma on his brain.

Eisel’s condition, an accumulation of blood beneath the protective layer around the brain, arose as a result of a crash at Tirreno-Adriatico. According to a Dimension Data press release, an initial CAT scan following the incident did not reveal any bleeding — the hematoma developed gradually over time.

Symptoms only began to arise as the hematoma started to put pressure on the brain, causing severe headaches last week. That led to an MRI of Eisel’s brain, revealing the problem.

On Monday, Eisel underwent surgery to relieve the pressure. According to Dimension Data, the surgery was completed without complications at a hospital in Eisel’s home country of Austria.

Eisel will likely return to indoor training in two weeks before a followup MRI and an expected return to full outdoor training next month.