Colorado Classic women’s race doubles length with two more stages

The second edition of the Colorado Classic will include four days of women’s racing, August 16-19, in Vail and Denver.

The inaugural event was a two-stage race for the pro women with stage 1 in Colorado Springs and stage 2 in Breckenridge. Canadian Sara Poidevin (Rally) won the second stage and the overall in 2017.

For 2018, the women’s race will follow a similar route as the men’s race, on the same dates.

Racing begins in Vail on August 16 with a circuit through Vail Village. Then, the peloton faces the iconic time trial up Vail Pass. When the Colorado Classic moves to Denver on August 18, the women will race a criterium, followed by a circuit race, Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

“It’s great to hear that the women will be racing the same number of days as the men and on the same courses in Vail and Denver,” said Jennifer Valente, an Olympic silver medalist and three-time world track champion. “We look forward to another great race and showcasing some of the best women in the world.”

Valente, winner of Colorado Classic stage 1 in 2017, is one of an expected 78 starters from 13 teams.

Coloradan Connie Carpenter Phinney also said that this expansion to four days was a positive move for professional women’s cycling.

“The Colorado races in the ’70s and ’80s advanced women’s cycling more than any other race at the time and created a fan base and credibility for the sport,” said Carpenter Phinney, an Olympic gold medalist.

“The Colorado Classic is continuing that groundbreaking tradition by showcasing the women’s races on all four days.”