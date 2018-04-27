Trek to back Brambilla at Giro d’Italia; Nizzolo sidelined by knee issues

Italy’s Gianluca Brambilla and Colombia’s Jarlinson Pantano will be among the headliners on Trek-Segafredo’s squad for the Giro d’Italia, which gets underway next week in Israel. Two-time Giro points champ Giacomo Nizzolo will miss the race, sidelined by nagging knee issues.

“We are bringing a mixture of experience and young riders to the start, with the main goal to support Gianluca Brambilla in his chase for a great result,” said Luca Guercilena, the team’s general manager.

“I am confident our 8 riders will make each other stronger and motivate one another to perform well as we also hunt for stage wins.”

The Giro appearance will be Brambilla’s sixth. The 30-year-old won a stage in the 2016 Giro, where he also spent time in the pink jersey. Pantano is a fellow grand tour stage winner, having claimed a Tour de France stage that same year.

Fast-finishing Boy van Poppel, time trial specialist Ryan Mullen, and rising classics talent Mads Pedersen will also make the start at the 101st Giro d’Italia. Laurent Didier, Niklas Eg, and Markel Irizar will round out the roster.