Bora to sponsor Sagan’s team through 2021

Maastricht, Netherlands — Bora announced they have extended their naming rights sponsorship of Peter Sagan‘s Bora-Hansgrohe team through 2021.

“We wanted to increase our brand awareness on an international level. And we have. And we will continue to work on this together with the team, 27 brand ambassadors including the 3-time World Champion Peter Sagan support us. Of course, victories like at Paris – Roubaix help a lot”, says Willi Bruckbauer, the owner of Bora.

Sagan was pleased with the announcement, “It feels very good to have such a reliable partner like Bora on board. To know already that the teams’ future is secured, gives confidence to the whole team. It is impressive, that Ralph Denk formed such a solid project, and I want to thank Willi Bruckbauer for his trust in us.”

“The fact that Bora extended their contract that early, shows that we are on the right track. We still have ambitious goals and some way ahead of us, but now we have some planning security and we’ll keep on progressing. With this long-term perspective, we’ll have time to foster even more young talents, and support riders that crew up in our team like Emanuel Buchmann, Patrick Konrad, Gregor Mühlberger or Lukas Pöstlberger on their way to the top,” said Bora team manager Ralph Denk.

Sagan wouldn’t make any promises for Sunday’s Amstel Gold Race, but the announcement means the Bora team can head into Sunday’s Amstel Gold Race relaxed, “We will see how my legs are after Paris-Roubaix, but we are here with a strong team, so we can be confident.”

The Bora-Hansgrohe team was launched in 2010 as Team NetApp. It participated in the Tour de France since 2014 and joined the WorldTour in 2017 after the blockbuster signing of Sagan.