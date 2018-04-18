Boels-Dolmans mechanic wakes from coma in time for team’s Fleche Wallonne win

It was an emotional Wednesday for Boels Dolmans. Out on the road, the best team in women’s cycling powered to a victory at La Flèche Wallonne. Elsewhere, team mechanic Richard Steege awoke from an induced coma after a sudden health scare earlier this week.

According to Dutch broadcaster NOS, Steege suffered a heart attack on Monday morning while at the team hotel. Fortunately, a team physician of Team Sky — staying at the same hotel as Boels — was quickly on the scene to attend to Steege. Steege was resuscitated, and then put into an artifical coma.

He woke up on Wednesday, the morning of La Flèche Wallonne, in time for Boels-Dolmans’s squad to get the good news over the radio.

Anna van der Breggen went on to take the win, her fourth straight, in the midweek classic. Boels teammate Megan Guarnier nabbed third place on the day to give the team two podium finishers.