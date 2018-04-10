BMC’s Stefan Kung has jaw surgery after crash on Roubaix cobbles

PARIS (AFP) — Swiss rider Stefan Kung has undergone surgery on his jaw following a crash during Sunday’s Paris-Roubaix, his BMC Racing team announced Tuesday.

The 24-year-old is facing up to six weeks on the sidelines as he recovers from his fall on the first section of the one-day race’s infamous cobblestones.

Kung is a lieutenant to Belgian Olympic champion and BMC teammate Greg Van Avermaet.

“Stefan will be confined to a liquid diet for some time to minimize movement of his jaw but he is able to speak,” said BMC doctor Max Testa.

“I’m feeling good and I’m fortunate that these injuries are treatable and I’ll be back on my bike soon,” Kung said. “I want to thank Dr. Max Testa and the BMC Racing Team medical team, as well as the specialists here in St. Gallen for taking good care of me. I hope to be back racing as soon as possible.”

The 2018 edition of Paris-Roubaix was tainted by tragedy with the death of 23-year-old Belgian Michael Goolaerts.