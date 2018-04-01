Home / Gallery / Women’s Flanders Gallery: Van der Breggen adds missing victory to palmares
Women’s Flanders Gallery: Van der Breggen adds missing victory to palmares
By
VeloNews.com Published
Apr. 1, 2018
Tour of Flanders 2018: Start The first Sunday in April is always a magical day in Belgium with the Tour of Flanders happening. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tour of Flanders 2018: Boels-Dolmans start The 15th edition of the Women’s Tour of Flanders started and finished in Oudenaarde. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tour of Flanders 2018: Start The rollout. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tour of Flanders 2018: Start Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tour of Flanders 2018: Peloton The women’s peloton stayed together over the opening kilometers. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tour of Flanders 2018: Breakaway Eight riders escaped after about 25 kilometers, but the peloton kept them close by. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tour of Flanders 2018: Klein and Blaak The breakaway was brought back when the peloton hit the cobbles. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tour of Flanders 2018: Van Gogh Natalie Van Gogh (Parkhotel Valkenburg) had a go after the original breakaway was caught. She would stretch her advantage out to about a minute before the peloton brought her back. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tour of Flanders 2018: Peloton The climbs were lined with fans for the women’s race. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tour of Flanders 2018: The Muur A huge crash just before the Muur meant the peloton tackled the famous climb in many groups. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tour of Flanders 2018: Rivera Defending champion Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) made the front group over the Muur. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tour of Flanders 2018: Peloton Finally the sun came out to shine on the women’s Tour of Flanders on Sunday. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tour of Flanders 2018: D'hoore Belgian national road champion Jolien DHoore (Mitchelton-Scott) rode in the purple jersey as the leader of the Women’s WorldTour. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tour of Flanders 2018: Van der Breggen attack Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) made her winning move just over the top of the Kruisberg with 25 kilometers left in the race. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tour of Flanders 2018: Van der Breggen Van Der Breggen was untouchable after she established her gap. She powered over the final climb of the day, the Paterberg. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tour of Flanders 2018: Niewiadoma Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) attacked hard on the Paterberg. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tour of Flanders 2018: Black World champion Chantal Blaak (Boels-Dolmans) was just off the pace of the main chasing group on the Paterberg. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tour of Flanders 2018: Chase group Four riders emerged from the Paterberg chasing van der Breggen. The Dutchwoman had over a minute’s advantage with 10 kilometers to go. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tour of Flanders 2018: Van der Breggen finish Van Der Breggen had the finishing straight to herself and was able to take her time soaking in the victory. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tour of Flanders 2018: Pieters and van Vleuten The chasing quartet was caught by another chase group shortly before the finish and then Amy Pieters (Boels-Dolmans) won the sprint for second. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tour of Flanders 2018: D'hoore and van Vleuten finish D’hoore congratulated her teammate Annemiek van Vleuten on her third place finish after the race. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tour of Flanders 2018: Rivera finish Rivera was unable to defend her title and brought home a group over two minutes down on van der Breggen. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tour of Flanders 2018: Pieters, van der Breggen, and van Vleuten Boels-Dolmans was dominant on Sunday. The Dutch team finished first and second with van der Breggen and Pieters and had a total of four riders in the top 10. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tour of Flanders 2018: Van der Breggen and van Vleuten Van Vleuten needed a little help from van der Breggen in opening her celebratory champagne. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tour of Flanders 2018: Winner's trophy Van der Breggen finally got to take home the Tour of Flanders winner’s trophy on Sunday. De Ronde was one of the few races missing from her palmares. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images