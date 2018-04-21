Home / Gallery / Gallery: Gravel bikes, recycled tubes, and more at Sea Otter day 2
Gallery: Gravel bikes, recycled tubes, and more at Sea Otter day 2
By
Dan Cavallari Published
Apr. 21, 2018
Argon 18 Dark Matter Argon 18 launched its dedicated gravel bike, the Dark Matter. It’s full of smart features like a weep hole at the lowest point in the frame to allow moisture to escape. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Argon 18 Dark Matter The Dark Matter also shares some design features with Argon 18’s endurance bike, the Krypton GF. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Erik Zabel Talent scout Erik Zabel was loitering about the Canyon booth. This kid’s got a future. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Danny Shane Danny Shane is back in the clothing game with some sweet new kit. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Danny Shane Bright and colorful up top, understated style down bottom. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Lezyne tools Lezyne’s Storage Drive tool features a hollow shaft in which the tool bits can be stored. Remove the black ends to break the tool down and store it in a neoprene sleeve. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Lezyne tools The neoprene sleeve and tool attach to a seat post or other tube for convenient access. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Lezyne tools For more organized storage, Lezyne also offers the T-drive. This is a good one for long-haul rides. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Lezyne tools Lezyne’s tubless kit packs into a machined tube for superior durability. A classic tubeless kit is available minus the fancy tube. The Classic kit runs $10 and the tubeless kit costs $20. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Erin Huck Scott-3Rox Racing’s Erin Huck spent some time hanging out in the Lizard Skins booth. Huck finished fourth in the Pro Women’s short track race earlier in the day. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Evoc packs Evoc showed off two new packs, the Hip Pack Pro 3L and the Hip Pouch 1L. They will both be available for purchase in September. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Evoc pack the Hip Pack Pro features a medical grade aeroflex material around the waist that flexes for a snug fit, and is thin enough for excellent breathability. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Evoc pack Pulling on the blue tabs tightens up the waist belt for descending; pulling on the blue tabs further back on the waist strap loosens the strap for comfort on climbs. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Grom stoke! The energy from the kids is undeniable all over the Sea Otter grounds. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Koo shades Koo’s newest performance eyewear piece is the Orion. The ear pieces adjust inward and outward for a custom fit, and the tabs on the top of the frame open for additional ventilation. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Koo shades Sliding the tabs outward uncovers holes in the lens for ventilation; sliding them in the other direction closes off the holes. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Koo California Koo also offers a more casual look with the California sunglasses. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Koo California The Californias will be available in both a polarized option ($219) and a non-polarized option ($149). Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Giro kicks The Chamber II shoes from Giro certainly look cool. but beyond looks, these $149 shoes offer an injection-molded EVA midsole that absorbs big hits. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Giro kicks The cleat opening has also been repositioned 10mm further back on the shoe. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Saris 4-bar linkage rack Inspired by 4-bar linkage systems on mountain bikes, the Glide rack from Saris pivots downward and outward to keep bikes level while getting them out of the way for easy access to the rear of a vehicle. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Saris rack Pivoting the rack is simple: just pull on the large handle. The 37-pound rack will be available in 3 different colors, and in a 4-bike or 5-bike option. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Slingshot Check out this throwback: The Slingshot features a cable in lieu of a down tube. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Maxxis rubber Maxxis has some awesome new rubber. As soon as we figure out how to pronounce the name, we’ll let you know. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com TyreWiz Quarq launched its TyreWiz, which is a small, 10-gram device that mounts to a valve stem. It monitors your tire pressure with a +/- 2% accuracy, which is especially handy on high-volume tires where the difference of half a psi can make a significant difference in ride quality. The units are Ant+, BLE, and NFC compatible. They’re compatible with Garmin and Wahoo computers, and the battery life is a claimed 300 hours. It measures pressures from 0-150psi, and a set will cost you $200. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Pole Bicycles Aptly dubbed the Machine, Pole Bicycle’s newest offering certainly catches the eye with its unique lines. The super-long wheelbase is complemented by a steep seat tube to accommodate climbing. But this shred sled is made for stable descending, with 180mm of front travel and 160mm out back. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Yeti SB100 On the polar opposite side of the spectrum, Yeti’s SB100 offers significantly shorter travel for XC prowess. Yet it’s still rowdy enough for trail riding. And it features a revamped Switch Infinity system with a vertical placement so you can fit a water bottle in the main triangle. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Little Giant This grand celebration of the bicycle sure had a lot of unique automobiles in attendance, like this gem at the Giant booth. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Belleville-ian It looks like something out of the Triplets of Belleville. Quite a take on #VanLife. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Green Guru Green Guru Gear upcycles scraps that would otherwise end up in a landfill, and uses them to create a wide assortment of bags and other gear. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com Green Guru Some of the details are really incredible, like this valve stem zipper pull. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com