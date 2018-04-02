Home / Gallery / Photo Essay / Photo Essay: Terpstra rocks De Ronde
Photo Essay: Terpstra rocks De Ronde
By
BrakeThrough Media Published
Apr. 2, 2018
Ronde Van Vlaanderen 2018: Fans Fans lined the streets of Antwerp in typical Flandrien flair on Easter Sunday for the start of the Ronde Van Vlaanderen. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Ronde Van Vlaanderen 2018: Van Aert Newly minted classics rider, Wout van Aert, arrived in Antwerp as one of the major contenders for the win in Oudenaarde. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com Ronde Van Vlaanderen 2018: Nibali Vincenzo Nibali took the stage in the Grote Markt in Antwerp for his debut at the Ronde. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Ronde Van Vlaanderen 2018: Antwerp start Spectators packed the old city center in Antwerp despite the cold and rain to see their favorite riders and teams presented onstage before the start. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com Ronde Van Vlaanderen 2018: Vanmarcke Another favorite, Sep Vanmarcke, eyed his rivals as the EF Education First-Drapac team waited to be called onstage. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Ronde Van Vlaanderen 2018: Easter eggs Lars Bak tossed chocolate easter eggs into the cheering crowds before the start of the Tour of Flanders. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Ronde Van Vlaanderen 2018: Sagan arrives Triple world champion Peter Sagan rode up the yellow carpet toward the sign-in stage. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Ronde Van Vlaanderen 2018: Gilbert Defending champion Philippe Gilbert appeared relaxed before the start. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com Ronde Van Vlaanderen 2018: Sagan sighting Fans flanked the runway, craning their necks for a view of Peter Sagan in Antwerp. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Ronde Van Vlaanderen 2018: Naesen Belgian national champion Oliver Naesen greeted the press and talked about his chances for the finale in Oudenaarde. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Ronde Van Vlaanderen 2018: Sagan selfie The Tour of Flanders opening ceremony announcers didn’t miss out on a selfie moment while Sagan was onstage. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Ronde Van Vlaanderen 2018: Quick-Step Floors Quick-Step Floors arrived for the start of the Ronde with the most cards to play in the race. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Ronde Van Vlaanderen 2018: Sagan Always a crowd pleaser, Peter Sagan made time to sign autographs and pose for pictures just moments before the roll-out from Antwerp. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com Ronde Van Vlaanderen 2018: Peloton The 102nd Ronde Van Vlaanderen started out from Antwerp to cover 264 kilometers and 18 climbs before finishing in Oudenaarde. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com Ronde Van Vlaanderen 2018: The chase The peloton chased after the breakaway on the first cobbled sector at Lippenhovestraat. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Ronde Van Vlaanderen 2018: Terpstra on the front Niki Terpstra, one of the many favorites for the win of the 2018 Ronde, rode the wet cobbles on the Paddestraat early in the race. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com Ronde Van Vlaanderen 2018: Peloton The peloton passed through the farmland of Flanders at the base of the Kortekeer. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com Ronde Van Vlaanderen 2018: Breakaway With the breakaway two minutes up the road, the peloton raced down the slippery cobbles of the Haaghoek. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Ronde Van Vlaanderen 2018: Benoot As the breakaway was reeled back in, Tiesj Benoot and the other race favorites pushed the pace up the Muur-Kapelmuur. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Ronde Van Vlaanderen 2018: Gilbert Philippe Gilbert rode up the Muur with neophyte Wout van Aert in tow. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Ronde Van Vlaanderen 2018: Terpstra Niki Terpstra was among the top contenders on the summit of the Murr-Kapelmuur in Geraardsbergen. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com Ronde Van Vlaanderen 2018: Naesen After his earlier crash Oliver Naesen arrived on the heels of the main favorites group at the top of the Muur but was welcomed by roaring crowds and the occasional smoke bomb. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com Ronde Van Vlaanderen 2018: Kanarieberg The race reached the lower slopes of the Kanarieberg at kilometer 194 before tackling the Oude Kwaremont for the second time. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com Ronde Van Vlaanderen 2018: Pedersen Mads Pedersen looked back over his shoulder on the Oude Kwaremont. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com Ronde Van Vlaanderen 2018: Kwiatkowski Michal Kwaitkowski drove the tempo of the favorites group over the top of the Paterberg. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com Ronde Van Vlaanderen 2018: Roadside fans Fans took every available vantage point from which to watch the race on the infamous Koppenberg. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Ronde Van Vlaanderen 2018: Koppenberg A front group led by Dylan van Baarle approached the middle of the Koppenberg as the peloton could be seen advancing in the distance. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Ronde Van Vlaanderen 2018: Trentin climbs Koppenberg The chase group ground up the steepest part of the Koppenberg, headed up by Matteo Trentin, Philippe Gilbert, Sep Vanmarcke, and the other favorites. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Ronde Van Vlaanderen 2018: Terpstra leads the favorites Niki Terpstra crested the trickiest part of the Koppenberg in the company of Tiesj Benoot, Wout van Aert, and Peter Sagan. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Ronde Van Vlaanderen 2018: Koppenberg traffic jam A major traffic jam split the remaining peloton on the Koppenberg while riders attempted to remount bikes amid the jumble. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Ronde Van Vlaanderen 2018: Van Avermaet Greg Van Avermaet took the opportunity to attack hard on the Taaienberg, further splintering the chase group. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com Ronde Van Vlaanderen 2018: Terpstra takes the lead With the last of the two climbs upon them, Niki Terpstra surged past the last of the remaining leaders at the base of the Oude Kwaremont taking the lead with only Mads Pedersen in his rearview. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Ronde Van Vlaanderen 2018: The chase The chasers dug in for the long haul after the escape of Terpstra on the Oude Kwaremont. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Ronde Van Vlaanderen 2018: Van Aert Oliver Naesen and Wout van Aert were gapped but not out of contention on the penultimate climb of the day. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Ronde Van Vlaanderen 2018: Terpstra leads Niki Terpstra came into view at the foot of the Paterberg with only Mads Pedersen in pursuit. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Ronde Van Vlaanderen 2018: Terpstra Halfway up the Paterberg, Niki Terpstra was in prime position to seal the win in Oudenaarde. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Ronde Van Vlaanderen 2018: Pedersen Mads Pedersen never gave up the fight behind Terpstra. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Ronde Van Vlaanderen 2018: Terpstra over the Paterberg Niki Terpstra crested the Ronde’s toughest climb, the short and steep Paterberg, with only 13 kilometers left to race. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Ronde Van Vlaanderen 2018: Sagan chases Peter Sagan grimaced through the last big push on the Paterberg. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Ronde Van Vlaanderen 2018: Terpstra Niki Terpstra maintained a 30-second lead as the Sagan/Vanmarcke chase group hit the Paterberg. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com Ronde Van Vlaanderen 2018: Sagan chases Peter Sagan once again whittled down the ranks and was the first in the chase group to crest the top of the Paterberg. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com Ronde Van Vlaanderen 2018: Vanmarcke chases Sep Vanmarcke and Tiesj Benoot fought hard over the top of the Paterberg to keep the leaders in sight. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com Ronde Van Vlaanderen 2018: Terpstra solo Niki Terpstra had only eight kilometers of flat, windy roads between himself and victory. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com Ronde Van Vlaanderen 2018: Terpstra wins Niki Terpstra won the 2018 Ronde van Vlaanderen alone in Oudenaarde. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com Ronde Van Vlaanderen 2018: Pedersen second Young Danish revelation Mads Pedersen took home an impressive second place, showing he’s a rider for the future. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com Ronde Van Vlaanderen 2018: Quick-Step celebration The Quick-Step team rode the race their way and showed why they are revered as best classics team in the business. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com Ronde Van Vlaanderen 2018: Terpstra Niki Terpstra surveyed the media surrounding him as he is having his best season since winning Paris-Roubaix in 2014. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Ronde Van Vlaanderen 2018: Gilbert Philippe Gilbert couldn’t be happier with his switch over to the Quick-Step team as they continue to dominate the classics. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Ronde Van Vlaanderen 2018: Van Aert Cyclocross star Wout van Aert has certainly laid to rest any doubt about his future in road racing with ninth place in his debut Ronde van Vlaanderen. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Ronde Van Vlaanderen 2018: Terpstra podium Niki Terpstra won his first Ronde van Vlaanderen. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com Ronde Van Vlaanderen 2018: Flanders podium It was party time on stage as the top three of the 2018 Ronde van Vlaanderen popped the champagne in a sea of confetti. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com