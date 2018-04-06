Photo Essay: The inspiring athletes of paracycling track worlds

RIO DE JANIERO (VN) — Para-athletes overcome many different challenges to ride their bikes, let alone compete at a world-class level. Some are missing one or more limbs, some have cerebral palsy or other nervous disorders, and more recently some have injuries suffered during tours of duty in Afghanistan or Iraq. The 2018 Paracycling Track World Championships recently ended at the Olympic Velodrome in Rio de Janeiro, and it showcased hundreds of talented, resilient athletes.

All of them compete to their best abilities — not always to win but to find meaning in the competition. It is an inspirational event to watch.