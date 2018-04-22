Home / Gallery / Liège-Bastogne-Liège Gallery: Jungels marks his arrival with powerful solo win
Liège-Bastogne-Liège Gallery: Jungels marks his arrival with powerful solo win
By
VeloNews.com Published
Apr. 22, 2018
Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2018: Gilbert Philippe Gilbert, winner of the 2011 edition, received a warm welcome from the crowd in his home region. Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2018: Kilometer zero The peloton rolled out of Liege to tackle the 258km course. Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2018: Breakaway Jerome Baugnies took time to plug team sponsors in the breakaway. Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2018: Peloton The peloton rolled through the picturesque and historic Ardennes forest on Sunday. Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2018: Peloton The peloton fought for position on the tightly packed roads and steep climbs of Wallonia. Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2018: Howes Alex Howes fought for position in the tightly packed group on Sunday. His efforts helped his teammate Mike Woods go on to a career result. Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2018: Sky Tao Geoghegan Hart led the team Sky as they sent their powerful team to the front. Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2018: Henao Sergio Henao attacked the group on his way to a top ten finish. Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2018: Jungels Bob Jungels attacked far from the finish and powered away from the group on the way to his first monument win. Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2018: Wellens, Alaphilippe, and Valverde Tim Wellens and Alejandro Valverde formed unlikely and short-lived alliance while being marked by Julian Alaphilippe. Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2018: Wellens and Martin Chase Tim Wellens and Dan Martin tried in vain to chase down Jungels in the final kilometers. Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2018: Vanendert on the attack Jelle Vanendert took off in pursuit of Jungels in the closing kilometers. Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2018: Victory Bob Jungels celebrated his stunning solo victory. Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2018: Empty tank Bob Jungels finally let the fatigue in after crossing the line for the biggest victory of his young career. Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2018: Wood sprints Michael Woods beat Romain Bardet in the sprint for second place to land the best result of his career. Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2018: Podium Jungels, Woods, and Bardet basked in their achievements during the podium ceremony. Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)