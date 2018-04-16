Home / Gallery / Gallery: World champ wins Amstel Gold women’s race
Gallery: World champ wins Amstel Gold women’s race
Apr. 16, 2018
Women's Amstel Gold Race 2018: Peloton The women’s edition of Amstel Gold was 117 kilometers form Maastricht to Berg En Terblijt. Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images Women's Amstel Gold Race 2018: Blaak in the break Chantal Blaak was the strongest rider in the break. Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images Women's Amstel Gold Race 2018: Peloton Team Canyon-SRAM worked at the front of the peloton. Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images Women's Amstel Gold Race 2018: Niewiadoma Katarzyna Niewiadoma needed a wheel change. Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images Women's Amstel Gold Race 2018: Demey Valerie Demey put in a big dig on one of the many climbs of the day. Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images Women's Amstel Gold Race 2018: Peloton Coryn Rivera led the charge for Team Sunweb during the Amstel Gold race. Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images Women's Amstel Gold Race 2018: Breakaway The riders in the break had plenty of opportunities to test the legs and size up the competition. Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images Women's Amstel Gold Race 2018: Crooks on the front Jenelle Crooks of Team Mitchelton-Scott set the pace at the front of the break. Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images Women's Amstel Gold Race 2018: Breakaway Audrey Cordon worked the front of the breakaway group with Chantal Blaak patiently waiting for the sprint. Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images Women's Amstel Gold Race 2018: Cauberg Amanda Spratt went to the front on the Cauberg. Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images Women's Amstel Gold Race 2018: Blaak wins Lucinda Brand launched her sprint with 250 meters to go but Chantal Blaak came around for the win. Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images Women's Amstel Gold Race 2018: Blaak wins Chantal Blaak won the 2018 edition of Amstel Gold. Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images Women's Amstel Gold Race 2018: Podium The podium celebration included beer as the traditional post-race beverage at Amstel Gold. Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images Women's Amstel Gold Race 2018: Podium Sofia Bertizzolo was awarded the best young rider jersey for the women’s World Tour and Chantal Blaak took over the pink leader’s jersey of the women’s WorldTour with her win at Amstel Gold. Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images