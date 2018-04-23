Home / Gallery / Gallery: Van der Breggen defends Liège title
Gallery: Van der Breggen defends Liège title
By
VeloNews.com Published
Apr. 23, 2018
Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2018, women: Peloton Liege-Bastogne-Liege was 136 kilometers long. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2018, women: Ferrand-Prevot Pauline Ferrand-Prevot was very active during the race looking for an opportunity to make an attack that would stick. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2018, women: Breakaway The early three-person break was led by Louise Norman Hansen of Team Virtu Cycling. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2018, women: Spratt Amanda Spratt was riding on great late classics form. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2018, women: Boels-Dolmans Boels-Dolmans and Canyon-SRAM controlled the pace throughout the day. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2018, women: Ferrand-Prevot Pauline Ferrand-Prévot moved into position at the front of the peloton. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2018, women: Moolman-Pasio Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio tried to get away from the group. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2018, women: Ferrand-Prevot Pauline Ferrand-Prévot launched a solo attack. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2018, women: Guarnier Megan Guarnier reacted when Pauline Ferrand-Prevot went up the road late in the race. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2018, women: Van der Breggen Anna van der Breggen, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, and Megan Guarnier chased down the Ferrand-Prevot attack bringing the race back together. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2018, women: Spratt Amanda Spratt launched a well timed solo attack that looked like it could be a winning move. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2018, women: Van der Breggen Anna van der Breggen set off in pursuit of Spratt. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2018, women: Van der Breggen Anna van der Breggen caught Spratt and the duo worked together on flat roads leading up to the final ramp to the finish. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2018, women: Van der Breggen Anna van der Breggen rode away from Amanda Spratt on the final climb to the finish to win Liege-Bastogne-Liege for the second year in a row. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2018, women: Moolman-Pasio Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio left it all out on the road and finished one step off the podium in fourth place. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2018, women: Niewiadoma Katarzyna Niewiadoma came into the finish in the second chase group placing 14th. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2018, women: Podium The podium at Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2018 Anna van der Breggen, Amanda Spratt, and Annemiek van Vleuten. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images