Flanders Gallery: Terpstra victorious in Oudenaarde
Apr. 1, 2018
Tour of Flanders 2018: Bora-hansgrohe start 2018 marked the second year the Tour of Flanders started in Antwerp. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tour of Flanders 2018: Gilbert start Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) wore bib number one on Sunday as defending champion. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tour of Flanders 2018: Start Despite the chilly weather and sporadic rain, fans came out in droves to see the Tour of Flanders begin. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tour of Flanders 2018: Antwerp tunnel The neutral rollout included going through the tunnel under the Scheldt river. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tour of Flanders 2018: Vanmarcke crash Sep Vanmarcke (EF Education First-Drapac) crashed in the early kilometers, but escaped without injury. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tour of Flanders 2018: Breakaway It took over 70 kilometers before the day’s breakaway formed. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tour of Flanders 2018: Nibali Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) impressed in his first Tour of Flanders. He ultimately finished 24th. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tour of Flanders 2018: Leberg After more than 100 kilometers, the peloton finally hit the famous “helligen” of the Flanders region. Here the peloton climbs the Leberg, which was the fifth climb of the day. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tour of Flanders 2018: Devolder and van Aert Two-time De Ronde winner Stijn Devolder guided Flanders first-timer Wout Van Aert (Veranda’s Willems-Crelan) throughout the day. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tour of Flanders 2018: Fans Nearly every climb on Sunday was packed with fans many rows deep. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tour of Flanders 2018: Fans Fans of the Tour of Flanders had no shortage of motivational signs on Sunday. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tour of Flanders 2018: Sagan Peter Sagan’s (Bora-Hansgrohe) gold bike shone brightly on the Muur. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tour of Flanders 2018: Naesen Belgian national road champion Oliver Naesen (Ag2r-La Mondiale) climbed the famed Muur in chase mode after being involved in a crash a few kilometers before the climb. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tour of Flanders 2018: Rowe Luke Rowe (Sky) soon found himself all alone after being disqualified from the race for riding on a crowded sidewalk. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tour of Flanders 2018: Martin Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) had a tough go of it up the Koppenberg with 45 kilometers remaining. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tour of Flanders 2018: Langeveld, Pedersen, van Baarle Sebastian Langeveld (EF Education First-Drapac), Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), and Dylan Van Baarle (Sky) led the race deep into the finale. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tour of Flanders 2018: Terpstra Niki Terpstra’s (Quick-Step Floor) eventual winning move came off of an attack by Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida). Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tour of Flanders 2018: Terpstra and Pedersen Terpstra passed the leaders on the Oude Kwaremont. Pedersen would prevail the best of the three and was able to power on to the finish to capture second place. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tour of Flanders 2018: Terpstra The final 13 kilometers of pavement after the Paterberg seemed like forever. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tour of Flanders 2018: Chase group Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) helped in chasing Niki Terpstra late in the 2018 edition of the Tour of Flanders. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images (File). Tour of Flanders 2018: Sagan attack Sagan tried a solo move on the run-in, but it came to nothing. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tour of Flanders 2018: Terpstra finish Terpstra earned his second monument victory on Sunday at De Ronde, as he previously captured Paris-Roubaix in 2014. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tour of Flanders 2018: Gilbert finish Gilbert waved to the crowd as he rolled across the line in third. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tour of Flanders 2018: Van Avermaet Van Avermaet was the best of the rest on Sunday and finished in fifth place. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tour of Flanders 2018: Terpstra post race Terpstra was elated at the finish, despite having spent over six hours in the saddle. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images Tour of Flanders 2018: Pedersen, Terpstra, and Gilbert Terpstra was joined on the podium by Pedersen and Gilbert. Pedersen is just 22-years-old and rode his first Tour of Flanders on Sunday. Photo: Tim De Waele/Getty Images