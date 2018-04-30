Home / Gallery / Gallery: Red Hook Crit Brooklyn Gallery: Red Hook Crit BrooklynBy VeloNews.com Published Apr. 30, 2018 Red Hook Crit 2018 Brooklyn: Navy YardThe Red Hook Crit Brooklyn 2018 was again held at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, near the city streets where it originated in 2008. Photo: Karl OckertRed Hook Crit 2018 Brooklyn: Red Hook apparelNow in it’s eleventh year Red Hook Crit has grown into a global four-race series with events in London, Milan, and Barcelona, as well as an apparel line branded with the unmistakable red hook. Photo: Karl OckertRed Hook Crit 2018 Brooklyn: The courseThe coures in Brooklyn is one kilometer long with plenty of tight corners to navigate. Photo: Karl OckertRed Hook Crit 2018 Brooklyn: Manhattan skylineThe Red Hook Crit has the Manhattan skyline as a backdrop. Photo: Karl OckertRed Hook Crit 2018 Brooklyn: Clif BarClif Bar had a photo booth at the expo to get cool portraits of the fixie crowd racers. Photo: Karl OckertRed Hook Crit 2018 Brooklyn: Booth muralArt and design play a major part in the race. This year Specialized supported a booth featuring the street art of LA-based artist Michael Reeder. Photo: Karl OckertRed Hook Crit 2018 Brooklyn: WheelieIn between qualifiers this group of riders rode wheelies around the one kilometer track. Photo: Karl OckertRed Hook Crit 2018 Brooklyn: CoffeeIf you need a pick me up espresso is at the ready. Photo: Karl OckertRed Hook Crit 2018 Brooklyn: Main packLarge fields of racers and large crowds of spectators was the scene at the Red Hook Crit Brooklyn. Photo: Karl OckertRed Hook Crit 2018 Brooklyn: StagingThe women who qualified for the final lined up for a late afternoon throw-down at the Red Hook Crit Brooklyn. Photo: Karl OckertRed Hook Crit 2018 Brooklyn: Women's startThe women’s field got rolling with Margaux Vigie (right) leading the charge. Photo: Karl OckertRed Hook Crit 2018 Brooklyn: Women's finishRaphaele Lemieux of Specialized Rocket Espresso won the women’s final. Photo: Karl OckertRed Hook Crit 2018 Brooklyn: SpecializedThe Specialized-Rocket Espresso team had a sectioned off space for their athletes to use for warm up and cool down. Photo: Karl OckertRed Hook Crit 2018 Brooklyn: DownpourForecasted weather held off for most of the day until the end of the elite men’s race when the rain came down making the course a bit more scketchy that earlier in the day. Photo: Karl OckertRed Hook Crit 2018 Brooklyn: Men's finishFilippo Fortin riding for Team Bahumer Critlife won the men’s final. Photo: Karl OckertRed Hook Crit 2018 Brooklyn: PodiumFilippo Fortin hoisted his bike in victory at the podium presentation. Photo: Karl Ockert