Home / Gallery / Gallery: Peloton previews muddy Paris-Roubaix pavé
Gallery: Peloton previews muddy Paris-Roubaix pavé
By
VeloNews.com Published
Apr. 6, 2018
Paris-Roubaix 2018, Training: Recon The last two days, riders have been out on the cobbles preparing for Paris-Roubaix. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images Paris-Roubaix 2018, Training: Sagan and Oss Peter Sagan and Daniel Oss checked out the Paris-Roubaix course on the Thursday before the big race. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images Paris-Roubaix 2018, Training: Sagan On race day, all eyes will be on Peter Sagan. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images Paris-Roubaix 2018, Training: Wet pave Three days before the race, the course was wet with low spots on the course holding water. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images Paris-Roubaix 2018, Training: Sagan and Oss The training day is useful for riders to work out any kinks in the gear and dial in tire pressure. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images Paris-Roubaix 2018, Training: Sagan Peter Sagan rode through Pont Gibus during his recon. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images Paris-Roubaix 2018, Training: Ag2r Former Quick-Step rider Stijn Vandenbergh led Team Ag2r La Mondiale on a recon ride. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images Paris-Roubaix 2018, Training: Mitchelton-Scott Team Mitchelton Scott got into some wet roads during training for Paris-Roubaix. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images Paris-Roubaix 2018, Training: Moscon Gianni Moscon took the Arenberg descent at speed. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images Paris-Roubaix 2018, Training: Kristoff Alexander Kristoff led his UAE Teammates on a recon ride over the cobbles of Roubaix. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images Paris-Roubaix 2018, Training: Van Avermaet On the Friday before Paris-Roubaix, Greg Van Avermaet headed out for a recon ride under sunny skies. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images Paris-Roubaix 2018, Training: Van Avermaet Greg Van Avermaet will be another favorite to watch as he tries to defend his title at Paris-Roubaix. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images Paris-Roubaix 2018, Training: Cobbles On day two of training, there was standing water on parts of the course but things were drying up quickly. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images Paris-Roubaix 2018, Training: Stybar Zdenek Stybar put some efforts in on the track where he has finished second two times. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images Paris-Roubaix 2018, Training: Quick-Step Team Quick-Step Floors have been dominating the classics and it plan to bring a full team effort to Paris-Roubaix. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images Paris-Roubaix 2018, Training: Stybar Zdenek Stybar is one of many cards that Quick-Step could play. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images Paris-Roubaix 2018, Training: Gilbert Philippe Gilbert will be trying to add another monument to his trophy case. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images Paris-Roubaix2018, Training: Terpstra Niki Terpstra is on great form and is the one to beat at Paris-Roubaix. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images