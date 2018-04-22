Home / Gallery / Gallery: Pedals, hi-vis shoes, and tubeless boosters at Sea Otter Day 3
Gallery: Pedals, hi-vis shoes, and tubeless boosters at Sea Otter Day 3
By
Dan Cavallari Published
Apr. 22, 2018
Xpedo The Thrust Aero from Xpedo easily adjusts your Q factor by loosening a bolt and clamp. There’s no need to swap axles. It’s a quick and easy solution for riders seeking the perfect Q factor, up to +9mm. The pair costs $239 with chromoly spindle, or $289 for the Ti spindle. Photo: Dan Cavallari | Velonews.com Noble Bikes Noble Bikes launched its brand new line of bikes, which includes four models: two gravel bikes, a cyclocross bike, and this mountain bike, the TX329. Photo: Dan Cavallari | Velonews.com Noble Bikes the TX329 features flat mount 180 disc brakes. The frame is specially designed to accommodate flat-mount brake calipers with 180mm rotors. Photo: Dan Cavallari | Velonews.com Noble Bikes Instead of tapping threads into the chain stay, the holes in the brake caliper are threaded. That way, if you strip out the threads, you’re only out a few bucks for a new caliper rather than several hundred dollars for a new swingarm. Photo: Dan Cavallari | Velonews.com Floyd, Zabriskie, and Rebecca Floyd Landis and Dave Zabriskie from Floyd’s of Leadville were spotted among the massive Saturday crowds, chatting with the Queen of Pain, Rebecca Rusch. Photo: Dan Cavallari | Velonews.com Intenssse There weren’t too many truly eye-catching paint jobs at Sea Otter, but this Intense certainly pops. Photo: Dan Cavallari | Velonews.com Intenssse Cable chomper. Photo: Dan Cavallari | Velonews.com Hydration Oh, your bike carries a growler of beer? That’s cute. Photo: Dan Cavallari | Velonews.com MilKit The MilKit Booster offers a compact and quick way to seat tubeless tires. The kit comes with the plastic inflator, a metal water bottle, and a bottle cap. Simply screw the inflator onto the metal can, pump it up to pressure through the Presta valve, then insert the inflator on your tire valve. The tire inflates and seats within seconds. The kit costs $59. Photo: Dan Cavallari | Velonews.com Year of the Dog Woof. This cool kitsch commemorates the year of the dog with some gold chainwork and a fuzzy pup. Photo: Dan Cavallari | Velonews.com Look MTB pedals The X-Track En-Rage pedals are Look’s foray into the trail/enduro pedal category. The SPD-compatible pedals feature a tension adjustment and a wide platform, not to mention a rugged metal construction meant to stand up to the rigors of rock strikes and the occasional crash. There are two pins per side to help with grip. Photo: Dan Cavallari | Velonews.com Anime wheels That’s certainly…a look. Photo: Dan Cavallari | Velonews.com Tippie! We spotted one of the founders of freeride, Brett Tippie, wandering the grounds with his usual high volume of stoke. Photo: Dan Cavallari | Velonews.com Bontrager throwback This custom Bontrager frame is super sweet! Too bad you can’t get one. There are only two in existence: this one, and a frame that hasn’t yet been built up. Who will get them? Hard to say, but it’s likely Keith Bontrager himself will end up with one of them. Photo: Dan Cavallari | Velonews.com Hi-Viz Velocis Bontrager hopes to rid hi-vis of its bad name with some bright but attractive kicks. The Velocis shoes feature a single Boa closure and a Velcro strap over the toe box, along with plenty of venting throughout and a bright orange color scheme for visibility on the road. Photo: Dan Cavallari | Velonews.com Serious racing Grown men. Tiny bikes. Sea Otter is serious business. Photo: Dan Cavallari | Velonews.com Indoor cycling, outdoors Saturday’s crowds were overwhelming, and the kiddos were out in full force to test out all the newest and coolest the industry has to offer. Photo: Dan Cavallari | Velonews.com Attractive rack We can’t all rock a hitch rack. Kuat’s Highline hangs off the back of your car, with plenty of stability and adjustability. This attractive rack weighs just 13 pounds and will be available in June. Photo: Dan Cavallari | Velonews.com Rotor Kapic In honor of the grueling Cape Epic race, Rotor offers a lightweight mountain bike crankset called the Kapic. It weighs 536 grams and is compatible with Rotor’s direct-mount chainrings. Photo: Dan Cavallari | Velonews.com