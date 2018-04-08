Home / Gallery / Gallery, Paris-Roubaix: Sagan conquers the cobbles
Gallery, Paris-Roubaix: Sagan conquers the cobbles
Apr. 8, 2018
Paris-Roubaix 2018: Sagan start Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) was relaxed at the start in Compiegne. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Paris-Roubaix 2018: Cobble stat sheet With 29 cobble sectors, the guide sheet that most riders put on their stems was long. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Paris-Roubaix 2018: Compiegne start The peloton rolled out of Compiegne under sunny skies. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Paris-Roubaix 2018: Stybar start Zdenek Stybar (Quick-Step Floors), twice second at Paris-Roubaix, rolled out at the back of the peloton. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Paris-Roubaix 2018: Early breakaway It took over an hour, but finally the day’s breakaway escaped the peloton’s grasp. Nine riders formed the lead group in the early hours of the race. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Paris-Roubaix 2018: Breakaway cobbles Finally, after 93.5 kilometers the riders hit the famed cobblestones of northern France. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Paris-Roubaix 2018: Peloton cobbles The peloton followed the breakaway onto the cobblestones about seven minutes later. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Paris-Roubaix 2018: Thomas Geraint Thomas (Sky) crashed on one of the early sectors. He remounted, but abandoned the race a short time later. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Paris-Roubaix 2018: Van Avermaet Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) was gapped on the first sector, as the defending champion got stuck behind a crash that blocked the road. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Paris-Roubaix 2018: Arenberg forest The famous forest of Arenberg. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Paris-Roubaix 2018: Gilbert attack Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step) attacked in The Forest with Mike Teunissen (Sunweb). On the pavement, Nils Politts (Katusha-Alpecin) bridged to the duo. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Paris-Roubaix 2018: Perdersen As the race got selective, Tour of Flanders revelation Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) injected a bit of pace in support of Jasper Stuyven and John Degenkolb. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Paris-Roubaix 2018: Peloton Fans lined every cobbled sector on Sunday, even if some appeared to be in the middle of nowhere. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Paris-Roubaix 2018: Naesen Oliver Naesen (Ag2r-La Mondiale) had a tough day on Sunday. The Belgian champion got stuck behind multiple crashes and suffered multiple punctures. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Paris-Roubaix 2018: Sagan attack Sagan made his move with over 50 kilometers to go. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Paris-Roubaix 2018: Phinney Taylor Phinney (EF Education First-Drapac), the only American racing on Sunday, had a great ride to finish eighth. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Paris-Roubaix 2018: Van Aert Wout Van Aert (Veranda’s Willems-Crelan) has been a sensation during his inaugural spring classics season. He finished 13th on Sunday. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Paris-Roubaix 2018: Kristoff Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) crashed heavily just before the five-star Mons-en-Pévèle sector and lost contact with the chase group. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Paris-Roubaix 2018: Sagan, Dillier, and Wallays Sagan caught the remnants of the breakaway and drove the pace. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Paris-Roubaix 2018: Sagan and Dillier Only Silvan Dillier (Ag2r-La Mondiale) would be able to stay with Sagan. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Paris-Roubaix 2018: Sagan victory Sagan forced Dillier to lead out the sprint in the Roubaix velodrome and beat the Swiss national champion to take the French cobbled monument. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Paris-Roubaix 2018: Terpstra Tour of Flanders winner Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) jumped away from the chase group in the final kilometers to take third on the day. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Paris-Roubaix 2018: Sagan and Dillier After the finish sprint, Dillier and Sagan exchanged a few words. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Paris-Roubaix 2018: Stuyven, Van Avermaet, and Vanmarcke Van Avermaet beat Stuyvan and Sep Vanmarcke (EF Education First-Drapac) to fourth place. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Paris-Roubaix 2018: Sagan Sagan’s face shows the brutality of nearly six hours on the roads and cobblestones of northern France. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Paris-Roubaix 2018: Podium ceremony Race organizers ASO pulled out all the stops for the podium ceremony. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images Paris-Roubaix 2018: Sagan Sagan has a new trophy for his collection. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images