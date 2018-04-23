Home / Gallery / Gallery: From Mogollon to Gila Monster, this was Tour of the Gila 2018
By
Casey B. Gibson Published
Apr. 23, 2018
Tour of the Gila 2018: Blessing A Tour of the Gila tradition, a local minister blesses the peloton before they roll out of Silver City on day 1. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2018: Women's peloton The women’s peloton climbed through rolling hills of Pinyon Pine and Cedar near the town of Gila. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2018: Men's peloton As one of the stronger teams at Gila, Rally took control of the chase on stage 1. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2018: Moon Ranch The peloton rolled past Moon Ranch on the way to the Mogollon climb. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2018: Mogollon climb Riders from Canel’s-Specialized took control on the lower reaches of the Mogollon climb, upping the tempo to set up Oscar Sanchez for the win. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2018: Mogollon climb After a huge pull by Adam DeVos of Rally to split the peloton, Rob Britton led the final selection of Gavin Mannion and Oscar Sanchez on the final reaches of the Mogollon climb. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2018: Sanchez solo Oscar Sanchez Guarin of Canel’s-Specialized pulled away from Rob Britton on the final climb to Mogollon to win stage 1. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2018: Fort Bayard Gila’s stage 2 started at historic Fort Bayard east of Silver City. Abandoned barracks line both sides of the road in the neutral section as they rolled away from the start.
Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2018: Peloton Canel’s-Specialized led the peloton through the Gila National Forest during the Stage 2 Inner Loop stage. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2018: Hall Lauren Hall of UHC rode on the front of the women’s peloton for race leader Katy Hall near the end of stage 2. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2018: Sign in On the morning of stage 3, riders lined up to sign in for the individual time trial. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2018: Aero Kyle Murphy got very aero in the time trial, burying his nose in his bars. It payed off with a fifth-place finish. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2018: Evans TT Stage 1’s surprise third place finisher and climber, Alexander Evans of Mobius Bridgelane, tried to get his very tall frame into an aero position. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2018: Britton TT Rob Britton took over the leader’s jersey with a fourth-place finish in the time trial. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2018: Dygert TT Chloe Dygert Owen, world champion on the track in the individual and team pursuit, proved she could tackle longer distances as well. Dygert Owen completed the 26 kilometer course 13 seconds ahead of the second-place rider, Sarah Poidevin. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2018: Silver City Crit Silver City’s main drag and its hometown flavor was the setting for the stage 4 criterium. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2018: Sprint Emma White got a perfect lead out out from teammate Kirsti Lay (in orange) to win the criterium and avenge her narrow loss to her good friend, Chloe Dygert Owen, coming up the rail on the far left, in stage 2. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2018: Davis Cole Davis of Hagens Berman Axeon in the pack of riders as they round the first turn of the downtown criterium. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2018: Britton Race leader Rob Britton stayed safe in the middle of the pack, letting the sprinters fight it out for the stage win. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2018: Sprint Michael Rice finished off the great work by his teammates on the final two laps to take the win for Hagens Berman in the criterium. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2018: Rally chases On stage 5, sprinters Eric Young and Brad Huff did the hard work on the flats for Rally as they chased the break through the Gila National Forest. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2018: Gila Monster Stage 5’s Gila Monster course featured spectacular scenery with volcanic cliffs towering over the course. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2018: Gila Monster The final selection of 25 riders headed up the Gila Monster climb, with Britton’s Rally teammates on the front and UHC following. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2018: Evans The climbing specialist for Mobius Bridgeland, Alex Evans, took his turn at a breakaway, only to have it derailed by a dropped chain. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of the Gila 2018: Britton and Mannion With a 57 second lead going into the final stage, Rob Britton only had to sit on Gavin Mannion’s wheel to ensure the overall win. The two rode together for the final 20 kilometers before Mannion took the stage win. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com