Fleche Wallonne Gallery: Alaphilippe dethrones Valverde on the Mur de Huy

Apr. 18, 2018
Fleche Wallonne 2018: Gilbert interview Philippe Gilbert was interviewed before the start of La Fléche Wallonne. Photo: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images Fleche Wallonne 2018: Brake check Mathias Frank made a last minute check of his brakes. Photo: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images Fleche Wallonne 2018: Team Movistar Mikel Landa and José Joaquín Rojas were all business at the start. Photo: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images Fleche Wallonne 2018: Wellens Tim Wellens showed up at La Fléche Wallonne having had recent success winning De Brabantse Pijl. Photo: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images Fleche Wallonne 2018: Peloton The peloton rolled out of Seraing with 199 kilometers to go to Mur De Huy. Photo: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images Fleche Wallonne 2018: Peloton It was a beautiful Spring day for racing at Fléche Wallonne. Photo: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images Fleche Wallonne 2018: Breakaway The early breakaway was allowed a five minute lead before Team Movistar and UAE brought them back with 55 kilometers to go. Photo: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images Fleche Wallonne 2018: UAE on the front UAE joined Team Movistar setting tempo at the fornt of the peloton. Photo: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images Fleche Wallonne 2018: Peloton The peloton swept past some classic architecture with incredible stone work. Photo: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images Fleche Wallonne 2018: Nibali in the break Vincenzo Nibali made a late attack, getting into a move with about an hour of racing to go. Photo: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images Fleche Wallonne 2018: Landa Mikel Landa took to the front putting in some work to support his teammate and five-time Fléche Wallonne winner Alejandro Valverde. Photo: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images Fleche Wallonne 2018: Haig in the break Jack Haig drove the pace in a late escape. Photo: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images Fleche Wallonne 2018: Mur de Huy The fans packed the Mur de Huy to watch the peloton make multiple laps up the climb before a final lung busting effort to the finish. Photo: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images Fleche Wallonne 2018: Alaphilippe sprints On the final ascent of the Mur de Huy, Julian Alaphilippe timed his move to maintain full power all the way to the line. Photo: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images Fleche Wallonne 2018: Valverde chases Alejandro Valverde started to chase and was closing on Alaphilippe, but ran out of gas before the finish. Photo: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images Fleche Wallonne 2018: Alaphilippe wins After finishing in second place twice before, Julian Alaphilippe broke through for the win at Fléche Wallonne. Photo: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images