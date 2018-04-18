Home / Gallery / Fleche Wallonne Femmes Gallery: Van der Breggen makes it four straight on the Mur de Huy
Fleche Wallonne Femmes Gallery: Van der Breggen makes it four straight on the Mur de Huy
By
Published
Apr. 18, 2018
Fleche Wallonne 2018, women: Ritter Martina Ritter set tempo for Team Wiggle High5 during La Flèche Wallonne. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images Fleche Wallonne 2018, women: Peloton The women’s edition of La Flèche Wallonne was 118 kilometers long, starting and finishing in Huy. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images Fleche Wallonne 2018, women: Peloton The peloton kept a short leash on the break with the gap never reaching more than two minutes. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images Fleche Wallonne 2018, women: Mechanical Jessica Allen and Team Mitchelton-Scott had some mechanical issues to deal with. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images Fleche Wallonne 2018, women: Wheel change After getting a wheel change Jessica Allen was sent back into the race by a team mechanic. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images Fleche Wallonne 2018, women: Allen and D'hoore Jessica Allen and Jolien D’hoore worked together to rejoin the peloton. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images Fleche Wallonne 2018, women: Dideriksen Amalie Dideriksen of Denmark rode for the strong Boels-Dolmans team at La Flèche Wallonne. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images Fleche Wallonne 2018, women: Ferrand-Prevot Pauline Ferrand-Prévot was driving the breakaway group late in the race with many of the favorites chasing just 30 seconds back. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images Fleche Wallonne 2018, women: van Dijk Ellen van Dijk picked up the pace heading onto one of the climbs of the day. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images Fleche Wallonne 2018, women: Front of the race American Megan Guarnier was able to go with the late moves, and ultimately made the podium, finishing in third place. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images Fleche Wallonne 2018, women: Peloton On the final climb up the Mur de Huy the peloton had brought the gap down to 25 seconds. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images Fleche Wallonne 2018, women: Ludwig Cecilie Ludwig led the chase up the Mur de Huy setting up her teammate Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio who went on to finish in second place. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images Fleche Wallonne 2018, women: Van Der Breggen wins Anna van der Breggen was patient and followed all the right moves to win Flèche Wallonne for the forth year in a row. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images Fleche Wallonne 2018, women: Spratt Amanda Spratt did a great deal of the work in the break late in the race and finished in fifth place. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images Fleche Wallonne 2018, women: Podium The podium at La Flèche Wallonne with Anna van der Breggen taking first ahead of Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio and Megan Guarnier. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images Fleche Wallonne 2018, women: Podium With her win at La Flèche Wallonne, Anna van der Breggen moved into the overall lead of the women’s World Tour. Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images