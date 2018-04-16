Home / Gallery / Belgian Waffle Ride Gallery: Road, dirt, trails, and waffles
Apr. 16, 2018
Belgian Waffle Ride 2018: Rollout Despite the early morning start, the crowds were thick for the rollout of the race. Photo: Brett Rothmeyer/@pinnedgrit Belgian Waffle Ride 2018: Belgian waffles Waffles are an appropriate start for the day at the Belgian Waffle Ride. The 133-mile ride ahead will take thousands more calories though. Photo: Wil Matthews/@pinnedgrit Belgian Waffle Ride 2018: SRAM neutral support SRAM Neutral Support was on hand with two vehicles to compliment two other support vans. They were kept busy all day with lots of flat tires on the rough course. Photo: Wil Matthews/@pinnedgrit Belgian Waffle Ride 2018: Back-up As an extra precaution for the rough roads of BWR, Brian McCulloch taped his cycling computer. Photo: Wil Matthews/@pinnedgrit Belgian Waffle Ride 2018: Connors at the start Despite holding defending champion status, Larissa Connors was humble at the start line when asked about her competition. Photo: Wil Matthews/@pinnedgrit Belgian Waffle Ride 2018: Tetrick Alison Tetrick has defined a new role for herself in gravel and mass-start events following a successful road racing career. In 2017, she won Dirty Kanza 200 and Gravel Worlds. Photo: Wil Matthews/wilmatthewsphoto.com Belgian Waffle Ride 2018: Neutral rollout The first wave of the Belgian Waffle Ride rolled out for a neutral seven miles on pavement before the first dirt section. The select group would be down to two dozen within the hour. Photo: Jake Orness/@pinnedgrit Belgian Waffle Ride 2018: Stream crossing Though San Diego is predominantly a desert landscape, the event seeks out as many different elements as possible for 200-plus kilometers, including the odd stream crossing. Photo: Topher Riely/@pinnedgrit Belgian Waffle Ride 2018: Stapleton and Zabel Erik Zabel with Bob Stapleton before the BWR. When asked about the day ahead, Zabel said “I have a dozen times Paris-Roubaix-— I hope this isn’t harder.” He made his day easier by riding the shorter course, although he did suffer three punctures. Photo: Wil Matthews/@pinnedgrit Belgian Waffle Ride 2018: A-line Routes often stayed in the dirt even when a pavement option was available, making the most of a multi-surface course. Photo: Topher Riely/@pinnedgrit Belgian Waffle Ride 2018: Route notes Amanda Nauman arrived prepped with color-coded route notes for the multiple dirt sectors and climbs. Photo: Wil Matthews/@pinnedgrit Belgian Waffle Ride 2018: Dirt sector Riders hit the first dirt sector below Lake Hodges. The terrain diversity in BWR ranges from lush to high desert. Photo: Wil Matthews/@pinnedgrit Belgian Waffle Ride 2018: The selection The Highland Valley Road climb separated the hundreds-strong field to a couple dozen. Photo: Jake Orness/@pinnedgrit Belgian Waffle Ride 2018: The chase VeloNews editor Spencer Powlison found himself in a very strong chase group at Belgian Waffle Ride, following Jake Wells, a national cyclocross champion in both the singlespeed and masters categories. Photo: Wil Matthews/wilmatthewsphoto.com Belgian Waffle Ride 2018: Air pressure Flat tires and champagne, somewhere in east county San Diego. Photo: Wil Matthews/@pinnedgrit Belgian Waffle Ride 2018: Bandy Canyon attack Bandy Canyon has often been the spot where race-winning moves have been made McCulloch stretched the lead group to its breaking point on this climb. Photo: Wil Matthews/@pinnedgrit Belgian Waffle Ride 2018: Tetrick Dirty Kanza winner Alison Tetrick had strength on the road but challenges on the dirt, with two crashes in rocky terrain that set her back from second place. Photo: Wil Matthews/@pinnedgrit Belgian Waffle Ride 2018: Juarez BMX and MTB legend Tinker Juarez didn’t give in once he lost contact with the lead group, but instead stayed gritty to the end to finish 10th. Photo: Wil Matthews/@pinnedgrit Belgian Waffle Ride 2018: Connors leads Larissa Connors came through the final aid station with a hefty margin of more than 20 minutes over second-place women’s rider. Photo: Wil Matthews/@pinnedgrit Belgian Waffle Ride 2018: King Laura King entered the Oasis aid station. Photo: Wil Matthews/@pinnedgrit Belgian Waffle Ride 2018: Nature A rider passed by Del Dios Nature Preserve, an example of how well the event has established relations with the San Diego communities it uses for its routes. Photo: Danny Munson/@pinnedgrit Belgian Waffle Ride 2018: Lake Hodges trails Lake Hodges-area trails are verdant and cool, and nothing like what the riders saw on the other side of the BWR course. Photo: Danny Munson/@pinnedgrit Belgian Waffle Ride 2018: Rapp on the front Professional triathlete and ITU world champion Jordan Rapp singlehandedly set the pace up Black Canyon and much of the following 40 pavement kilometers, reducing the lead group to about 10. Photo: Jake Orness/@pinnedgrit Belgian Waffle Ride 2018: Rough patch Even though pavement makes up the majority of the BWR course, miles of rocky sections like this encourage knobby tires. Photo: Danny Munson/@pinnedgrit Belgian Waffle Ride 2018: Lake Hodges Dam The climb up to Lake Hodges Dam concludes the first dirt section, and is only a hint of the climbing to come. Photo: Wil Matthews/@pinnedgrit Belgian Waffle Ride 2018: Tetrick climbs Alison Tetrick led Laura King up the Black Canyon climb. Photo: Wil Matthews/@pinnedgrit Belgian Waffle Ride 2018: McCulloch climbs McCulloch tested the remaining dozen riders in the lead group on the final climb out of Black Canyon. Photo: Wil Matthews/@pinnedgrit Belgian Waffle Ride 2018: McCulloch crashes Colin Strickland took time to offer a hand to Brian McCulloch following a tumble in a rock garden. Photo: @pinnedgrit Belgian Waffle Ride 2018: Bacon Bacon before the final climb at the Oasis aid station. Photo: Wil Matthews/@pinnedgrit Belgian Waffle Ride 2018: King on the front Ted King set a hard pace on Black Canyon but was unable to create a split in the group. Photo: Wil Matthews/@pinnedgrit Belgian Waffle Ride 2018: The chase The chase group headed up by Wells and two-time BWR winner Neil Shirley make their way out of Black Canyon. Photo: Jake Orness/@pinnedgrit Belgian Waffle Ride 2018: King chases King was in hot pursuit of leader McCulloch on the last climb, closing down a near two-minute gap in just three miles. Photo: Brett Rothmeyer/@pinnedgrit Belgian Waffle Ride 2018: Cool down McCulloch made it through the final aid station with a minute-plus margin, but would soon see a resurgent Ted King on his wheel. Photo: Danny Munson/@pinnedgrit Belgian Waffle Ride 2018: Final climb King, right, made his way up the final climb of the day on Double Peak. Photo: Jake Orness/@pinnedgrit Belgian Waffle Ride 2018: Final turn McCulloch and King entered the final turn before the finish, with King making a last-ditch effort which nearly put him into the barriers. MuCulloch’s margin was just a half-second over King. Photo: Topher Riely/@pinnedgrit Belgian Waffle Ride 2018: Done McCulloch was helped from the finish following a narrow win after 212 kilometers of hard racing. Photo: Topher Riely/@pinnedgrit Belgian Waffle Ride 2018: Connors wins Larissa Connors was greeted at the finish. Photo: Danny Munson/@pinnedgrit Belgian Waffle Ride 2018: Done Larissa Conners is consistently one of the most energetic personalities in cycling, so when she’s on the ground following a race, it’s clear it was a tough day. Photo: Jake Orness/@pinnedgrit Belgian Waffle Ride 2018: Custom beer Lost Abbey created a special-edition BWR beer for the finishers. Photo: Jake Orness/@pinnedgrit Belgian Waffle Ride 2018: Kiss Ted King welcomed back wife and second-place women’s finisher Laura King after his own second-place finish. Photo: Wil Matthews/@pinnedgrit Belgian Waffle Ride 2018: Lost Abbey The Lost Abbey Brewery serves as the start and finish of the BWR. Photo: Wil Matthews/@pinnedgrit Belgian Waffle Ride 2018: The Kings Ted and Laura King posed for a post-race social media update following their matching second-place finishes. Photo: Wil Matthews/@pinnedgrit Belgian Waffle Ride 2018: Salt and dust Salt and dust on Amity Gregg following her fourth-place finish. Photo: Wil Matthews/@pinnedgrit Belgian Waffle Ride 2018: Men's podium The men’s BWR podium hosted Michael McCulloch on top, Ted King second, Ulises Castillo third, with Bryan Lewis and Colin Strickland. Photo: Danny Munson/@pinnedgrit Belgian Waffle Ride 2018: Winning bike McCulloch’s race-winning bike. Photo: Jake Orness/@pinnedgrit Belgian Waffle Ride 2018: Women's podium Women’s Belgian Waffle Podium topped by winner Larissa Connors, Laura King second, Alison Tetrick third, and Amity Gregg and Pia Smith rounding out the top five. Photo: Danny Munson/@pinnedgrit Belgian Waffle Ride 2018: Winning bike The winning bike of Larissa Conners. Photo: Jake Orness/@pinnedgrit