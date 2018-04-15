Home / Gallery / Amstel Gold Gallery: Valgren’s big bet pays off
Amstel Gold Gallery: Valgren's big bet pays off
Apr. 15, 2018
Amstel Gold Race 2018: In memoriam The peloton observed a minute of silence before the race, in memory of Michael Goolaerts, who tragically died after Paris-Roubaix last week before the riders rolled out for the 263-kilometer race. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Amstel Gold Race 2018: Sagan and Poels Wout Poels and Peter Sagan were ready to go as the race passed through the neutral zone. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Amstel Gold Race 2018: Gilbert Philippe Gilbert of Belgium dropped back to his team car for some sage advice. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Amstel Gold Race 2018: Peloton The peloton passed under windmills as they rode through the idyllic Dutch countryside during Amstel Gold. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Amstel Gold Race 2018: Breakaway Eddie Dunbar and Willem Jakobus Smit fought hard to make the early breakaway. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Amstel Gold Race 2018: Breakaway Eddie Dunbar and Lawson Craddock drove the breakaway to a large advantage over the peloton. Craddock would hold on to finish ninth on the day. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Amstel Gold Race 2018: Peloton The peloton navigated the narrow roads and numerous hills that define the race. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Amstel Gold Race 2018: Kwiatkowski Michal Kwiatkowski and his Team Sky teammates went to the front to reel in the breakaway. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Amstel Gold Race 2018: Uran crash Rigoberto Uran was taken out of contention by an unfortunate crash. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Amstel Gold Race 2018: Alaphilippe attack Julian Alaphilippe made a bid for glory with a late race attack. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Amstel Gold Race 2018: Henao Julian Alaphilippe followed a searing attack by Sergio Henao. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Amstel Gold Race 2018: Sagan Peter Sagan had a go late in the race. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Amstel Gold Race 2018: Valverde attack Alejandro Valverde put in a late race dig that even the defending world champion struggled to cover. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Amstel Gold Race 2018: Teuns Dylan Teuns went to the front as the group attempted to catch their collective breath following the flurry of attacks. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Amstel Gold Race 2018: Kreuziger and Gasparotto Roman Kreuziger and Enrico Gasparotto were incredibly active on their way to podium finishes. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Amstel Gold Race 2018: Valgren breaks away Michael Valgren launched a perfect attack to go clear in the final few kilometers. (Photo Pool NV by Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Amstel Gold Race 2018: Valgren Michael Valgren outsprinted Roman Kreuziger to win his second major one-day race this spring. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Amstel Gold Race 2018: Podium Kreuziger, Valgren, and Gasparotto shared a celebratory toast on the podium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)