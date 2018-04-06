Week in Tech: Trek’s full-suspension Stache; Astral wheels; Mavic’s French tribute

Here’s the Week in Tech — all the gear news, tips, and announcements you need and none of the marketing gibberish you don’t.

Trek offers dual-suspension Full Stache

The Full Stache is a trail bike with 130 millimeters of front and rear travel, plus oversized 29+ tires. The suspension has been redesigned with oversized tires in mind and thus, the drive-side chain stay is more elevated to provide additional clearance. That extra clearance allows for short 430-millimeter chain stays, thereby increasing agility. The top model Stache is offered with a SRAM GX Eagle drivetrain, RockShox Pike fork, and a Fox Float shock, which features Trek’s RE:aktiv damper. Bontrager XR4 29×3-inch tires with an aggressive tread and tough sidewalls complete the bike. The Stache 9.7 costs $3,700 and a Full Stache frameset costs $2,000.

Astral offers complete wheelsets

U.S.-based Astral has expanded its line to offer complete wheelsets. Astral, whose parent company is Rolf Prima, debuted in 2017 offering rims for traditionally laced wheels (24, 28, and 32 holes). Astral rims are drilled for standard lacing with profiles based on Rolf Prima designs, benefiting from Rolf Prima’s two-plus decades of engineering, testing, and experience in the industry. The wheels will be built around White Industries hubs for its road, gravel, and dirt wheelsets with potential for other hub options. All wheels are built in Eugene, Oregon.

Mavic celebrates French heritage



Mavic is offering a limited edition “La France” collection as a tribute to French cycling culture and the company’s heritage. The collection is designed and manufactured in France and consists of a jersey, bib short, sock, cap, and shoes. All the products have a unique tri-color striped design. The jersey uses Mavic’s Pro Fit and ultra-wicking fabric. It has open mesh sleeves and three rear pockets, plus an extra zipped pocket. The jersey costs $120. The La France bib short features Mavic’s Ergo 3D Pro chamois and costs $160. The socks cost $15 and the cap costs $20. The La France shoes are Mavic’s Cosmic Pro shoe with the unique colorful design. The special shoes cost about $350 a pair.

WBR and CycloFemme partner for Mother’s Day ride

World Bicycle Relief (WBR) and CycloFemme are partnering for the second year to provide bicycles for girl students in Zambia during the 7th annual CycloFemme Mother’s Day ride. Rides take place throughout the weekend of May 12-13 and encourage participants around the globe to raise funds through WBR Bicycles for Educational Empowerment (BEEP) programs. The two organizations hope to build on the momentum from last year’s partnership, which raised $30,000 and resulted in 214 bicycles for girl students in Kenya. Donations help provide life-changing bicycles for girls living in rural Zambia where distance and transportation are barriers to education.

Win a full adventure rig

Brother Cycles and Restrap have collaborated to offer a chance to win an adventuring package. The competition, which runs through May 1, includes a Brother Cycles Kepler Disc bike complete with Restrap’s saddle bag, bar bag, Frame bag, top-tube bag, stem bag, and tech bag. The Kepler Disc is a steel frame, which features laser cut disc dropouts, s-shaped chainstays, and a unicrown steel fork. The frame is built with double-butted Chromalloy tubing, which is supposed to make for a tough yet lightweight ride. No purchase is necessary to enter the competition.

