Exclusive: Sagan’s aero K-Edge for Wahoo Elemnt Bolt at Roubaix

Wahoo sells its Elemnt Bolt computer with a plastic mount designed to save you watts. It integrates cleanly with the shape of the computer so there is less overall drag. The watt savings are, according to the company, significant: 12.6 seconds over 40 kilometers at 21 miles per hour.

Now K-Edge has teamed up with Wahoo to create a CNC-machined version of that mount. Peter Sagan ran this K-Edge mount en route to his commanding victory at the 2018 edition of Paris-Roubaix, and K-Edge will officially release this new product at Sea Otter Classic. It’s called the K-Edge Aero Race Mount for Wahoo Elemnt Bolt.

Wahoo developed the Elemnt Bolt and mount with Team Sky. In an effort to maintain the same time savings, K-Edge worked closely with Wahoo to develop a mount that would similarly save time over 40kph. That means you get the same aerodynamic advantage of the stock plastic mount but in a rugged and durable CNC-machined aluminum package.

The computer clicks in place with a quarter turn and locks there, even over extreme chatter like the cobbles of northern France. The boat hull style head is hollowed out to save weight while maintaining the strength and sleek style K-Edge has become known for.

K-Edge says the mount weighs a scant 35 grams and will cost $70.