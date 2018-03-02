VN Show: Snowy Strade Bianche, Dumoulin’s bike throw

This VeloNews Show includes images from Tim de Waele/Getty Images, BrakThrough Media, YouTube/Cyclelife, Youtube/Travel Crested Butte, YouTube/Cycling Sports

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad has come and gone, which means the Classics season has officially begun. What lessons did we learn from Omloop that we can apply to Flanders and Roubaix? On today’s VeloNews Show we discuss the three major things we learned from the cobblestone kickoff.

Then, Italy’s Strade-Bianche is set to run this Saturday. But there’s one problem: Central Italy is covered in a blanket of snow. With plenty of the white stuff covering the white dirt roads, which riders will rise to the top? Cyclocrosser Wout van Aert has a chance. So does reigning champ Michal Kwiatkowski, who spent this past week riding in the snow.

Finally, Tom Dumoulin suffered three mechanicals during the Abu Dhabi Tour. Perhaps it’s no surprise that Dumoulin added another bike toss to the growing canon of pro cyclist bike throws. How do we rate his throw? He gets major points for exerting his anger while saving his actual bike!

All that and more on this week’s VeloNews Show.