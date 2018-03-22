VN Show: Did Nibali win Milan-Sanremo or did the chasers blow it?

This VeloNews Show includes images from Tim de Waele/Getty Images, YouTube/Giro d’Italia, YouTube/InCycle, YouTube/WeSpeakCycling, BrakethroughMedia

Vincenzo Nibali won a thrilling edition of Milano-Sanremo this past Saturday, attacking at just the right moment on the Poggio before holding the peloton at bay on the run to the finish.

But wait. Let’s review the tape. It sure looks like the peloton was lollygagging for a few crucial moments after Nibali made his move. On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Show, we analyze all of the action that led to Nibali’s win. And we try to come to a conclusion: Did Nibali win that race, or did the peloton simply blow it?

Also, we preview this weekend’s Gent-Wevelgem. This race is the cobbled classic for the sprinters, and it often comes down to a bunch kick. But what happens if none of the sprinters are in attendance?

All of that and more on this week’s episode of The VeloNews Show.

