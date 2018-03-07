VN Show: Strade Bianche’s thrilling finale; Dygert stars at track worlds

This VeloNews Show includes images from Tim de Waele/Getty Images, YouTube/In Cycle, YouTube/Cycle Pieces, Twitter/Pro Cycling, YouTube/Luca 98, YouTube/UCI, YouTube/Chris Legh

This week’s episode of the VeloNews Show is sponsored by Health IQ, the life insurance company that works with cyclists. Get a free quote now >>

Saturday’s Strade Bianche served up rain, mud, and plenty of thrilling action. In the men’s race we saw riders from all corners of the pro cycling universe battle for domination, with classics specialist Tiesj Benoot out-dueling Tour favorite Romain Bardet and cyclocross world champ Wout van Aert. On today’s VeloNews Show, we break down all of the action.

And if you think the men’s race looked tough, the women faced even worse conditions, with freezing rain, wind, and mud. Anna van der Breggen started her winning campaign early this year, taking the victory. Can anybody topple the Dutch champion at one-day races this year?

Finally, Team USA and Chloe Dygert Owen had amazing performances at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in The Netherlands. Dygert won another world title in the team pursuit, and then broke the world record in the individual pursuit twice in one day (yeah, she won that race too). So what challenges should Chloe tackle next?

All that and more on this week’s VeloNews Show.