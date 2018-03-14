VN Show: Sagan’s MSR strategy; Spain’s new stars shine at Paris-Nice

This VeloNews Show includes images from Tim de Waele/Getty Images, YouTube/Le Tour de France, YouTube/Cycling Sports, YouTube/Gravel Guru, YouTube/Cycling Videos, YouTube/Data Ro Sports, YouTube/Movieclips, YouTube/Incycle, YouTube/Evandro Portela.

Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico wrapped up this past week, and both races taught us some important lessons heading into the Giro d’Italia and Milano-Sanremo. At Paris-Nice we learned that Spain’s new generation of stage races is ready for the big show, with Marc Soler, the Izaguirre brothers, and David De La Cruz animating the final day.

At Tirreno-Adriatico, we saw that Chris Froome still has a few more intervals to complete before the Giro. Is Froome out of shape, or is he simply dodging those pesky journalists?

Finally, we look ahead to this weekend’s Milano-Sanremo, and rank the favorites. Plus, how does MSR stack up against cycling’s other monuments?

All that and more on this week’s VeloNews Show.