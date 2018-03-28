VN Show: Quick-Step gambles, but Sagan hits jackpot at Gent-Wevelgem

This VeloNews Show includes images from Tim de Waele/Getty Images, YouTube/Cycling Moments & Highlights, YouTube/InCycle, YouTube/Slipstreaming, Youtube/CyclingHub.tv, YouTube/Le Tour de France, Youtube/Cherdear Toys

This week’s episode of the VeloNews Show is sponsored by Pactimo. The Storm+ jacket is perfect for rainy spring classics, as we scientifically demonstrate in this show.

After the Quick-Step guys destroyed E3 Harelbeke, we expected the Belgian team to dominate Gent-Wevelgem. The boys in blue did just that … But they didn’t win.

Instead, sprinter Elia Viviani was reduced to tears after a second-place result behind (who else!?) Peter Sagan. Sagan played the bunch finish to perfection and won his third Gent-Wevelgem. We unpack all the details of the race’s tactics, including Viviani’s fateful decision to go right when he should have gone left.

Plus, we look ahead to the big one this Sunday: Ronde van Vlaanderen!

All of that and more on this week’s episode of The VeloNews Show.