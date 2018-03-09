Tirreno-Adriatico: Roglic rides to stage 3 win; Thomas takes lead

With one attack on the steep finish climb, Primoz Roglic won Tirreno-Adriatico’s longest day in stage 3. Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) was second into Trevi, Italy with Tiesj Benoot (Lotto-Soudal) not far behind after 234 kilometers of racing.

Thanks to his fourth-place finish on the day, Team Sky’s Geraint Thomas moved into the overall race lead.

Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) made his move just outside of the final kilometer as the road pitched upward.

His winning attack came after a move by Greg Van Avermaet (BMC). Sky’s Gianni Moscon was not about to let the Olympic champion ride clear and closed the gap in short order.

Although Yates put in a big effort to chase back the Slovenian former ski jumper in the last 500 meters, Roglic stayed away for the win.

“I knew that I lost already some sprints in my career, and I knew I shouldn’t really wait,” said Roglic. “I went all out and it was enough.”

After a crash in stage 2, Roglic didn’t have high hopes for an overall result at Tirreno-Adriatico. Stage 4 should be a pivotal day in the race for the blue leader’s jersey as it finishes with a long climb to Sarnano Sassotetto after 219km of racing.

“The team was very strong. We had the plan to be as many as possible at the bottom of the climb,” said Thomas. “It’s nice to get the jersey. It will be a big test tomorrow. It’ll be different. Hopefully, I’ll feel good, and if I don’t hopefully Froomey [Chris Froome] or Kwiato [Michal Kwiatkowski] will take over.”

Top 10, stage 3

1. Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo), in 6:17:23

2. Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), at :03

3. Tiesj Benoot (Lotto-Soudal), at :06

4. Geraint Thomas (Team Sky), at :07

5. Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First-Drapac), at :10

6. Mikel Landa (Movistar), at :10

7. Gianni Moscon (Team Sky), at :10

8. Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale), at :10

9. Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb), at :10

10. Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors), at :10

Top-10 overall

1. Geraint Thomas (Team Sky), in 10:52:22

2. Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing), s.t.

3. Christopher Froome (Team Sky), at :03

4. Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing), at :08

5. Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky), at :09

6. Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors), at :09

7. Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb), at :19

8. Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe), at :30

9. Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb), at :33

10. Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First-Drapac), at :39