Three-peat: U.S. women win another track world pursuit championship

The United States team won its third consecutive world championship in the women’s team pursuit Thursday at UCI World Track Championships, up against its nemesis, the British, in Apeldoorn, Netherlands.

The four-women team of Jennifer Valente, Chloe Dygert, Kimberly Geist, and Kelly Catlin triumphed over Laura Kenny, Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, and Emily Dickinson by a 1.311-second margin.

After storming through the early rounds, posting the fastest qualifying time and handily beating New Zealand in the semi-finals, the U.S. was pitted against Team GB, which had handed them a defeat at the Rio Olympics.

The U.S. outfit held the lead in the finals for the first 1,500 meters. Then, the Brits upped the tempo and took the lead during the middle of the race. However, with about 1,500 meters remaining Dygert went to the front, and the Americans took back the lead and were never challenged again.

While it was the Americans’ first medal of these world championships, their time of 4:15.669 was well off the blistering world-record pace set by the Brits in Rio, 4:10.236.

In the consolation round, Italy won bronze by a convincing margin, clocking 4:20.202 ahead of Canada at 4:23.216.

The stars of the U.S. team will continue racing through the weekend in Apeldoorn. Valente, ranked fourth in the world with a World Cup win to her credit this season, will race the omnium, which takes place Friday with four events, as well as Sunday’s points race. Dygert and Catlin will race the individual pursuit Saturday. Geist will race the Madison Saturday with Kimberly Ann Zubris.

Final-round results

1. United States, in 4:15.669 (Valente/Dygert/Geist/Catlin)

2. Grande-Bretagne, in 4:16.980 (Archibald/Kenny/Barker/Nelson

3. Italie, in 4:20.202 (Paternoster/Balsamo/Guderzo/Valsecchi)

4. Canada, in 4:23.216 (Roorda/Beveridge/Bonhomme/Foreman)