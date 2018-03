Paris-Nice: Cousin claims stage 5 from the break

Jérôme Cousin claimed his first ever WorldTour victory Thursday in the fifth stage of Paris-Nice. The Direct Energie rider was one of two remaining riders from the day’s early break, rolling into the finale alongside Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin).

Cousin played a risky game of poker in the closing kilometers, sitting in Politt’s wheel and refusing to pull as the chasing pack narrowed the gap on the run-in to Sisteron. The tactics paid off in the end, as Cousin easily came around Politt in the last few hundred meters with the peloton just a few seconds too late to make the catch.

Lotto Soudal’s André Greipel led the pack home behind an exhausted Politt to take third on the day.

Astana’s Luis León Sánchez finished safely in the pack to retain his race lead.

Stage 5, top 10

1. Jerome Cousin, DIRECT ENERGIE, in 3:57:25

2. Nils Politt, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at :02

3. André Greipel, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :04

4. Magnus Cort Nielsen, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at :04

5. Alexander Kristoff, UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at :04

6. Christophe Laporte, COFIDIS, SOLUTIONS CREDITS, at :04

7. Matteo Trentin, MITCHELTON – SCOTT, at :04

8. Mike Teunissen, TEAM SUNWEB, at :04

9. Matti Breschel, TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST – DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE, at :04

10. Koen De Kort, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :04

Top 10 overall

1. Luis León Sanchez, ASTANA PRO TEAM, in 17:45:26

2. Wout Poels, TEAM SKY, at :15

3. Julian Alaphilippe, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :26

4. Marc Soler, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :26

5. Gorka Izaguirre Insausti, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :34

6. Felix Grossschartner, BORA – HANSGROHE, at :35

7. Jon Izaguirre Insausti, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :42

8. Tim Wellens, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :42

9. Sergio Luis Henao Montoya, TEAM SKY, at :48

10. Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio, MITCHELTON – SCOTT, at :48

Thursday’s stage took the peloton 165 kilometers from Salon-de-Provence to Sisteron. The pack rolled out from the start without stage 2 winner Dylan Groenewegen, who pulled out of the race with a cold.

The initial break consisted of four riders, with Cofidis’s Nicolas Edet and Delko Marseille Provence KTM’s Julien El Fares getting up the road alongside Politt and Cousin. The quartet worked gap up over four minutes on the lumpy trek through southern France before things stabilized.

The advantage hovered in the range of four minutes for over an hour until the joint work of Quick-Step and Lotto Soudal began to eat into the gap. The escapees took a little over two minutes into the final 20 kilometers, when the action began to heat up.

Politt attacked in advance of the day’s final climb, the third-category Côte de la Marquise. Cousin bridged up to him on the ascent, and the pair took a one-minute gap into the last 10 kilometers.

Despite Politt’s shouting and gesticulations, Cousin mostly let the German do the pulling, even as the pack drew ever closer. The peloton had the pair in its sights as they hit the finishing straight, but the gap was just enough to hold. Cousin came around in the closing meters to take the win two seconds ahead of a heartbroken Politt, with Greipel leading the peloton home a further two seconds back.

“When I got back to the front with Politt on the final climb, I had serious cramps, and I saw that he was really strong on the flat section. So, I decided to do as little as possible,” Cousin said.

“10 days ago, I didn’t know I was going to Paris-Nice. I was the final rider in the selection. The mountains jersey was the objective of the day. The win is the cherry on the cake.”

11. Timo Roosen, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :04

12. Patrick Konrad, BORA – HANSGROHE, at :04

13. Jonathan Hivert, DIRECT ENERGIE, at :04

14. Felix Grossschartner, BORA – HANSGROHE, at :04

15. Ivan Garcia Cortina, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :04

16. Laurent Pichon, TEAM FORTUNEO – SAMSIC, at :04

17. Sam Oomen, TEAM SUNWEB, at :04

18. Oliver Naesen, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at :04

19. Ryan Gibbons, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at :04

20. Arnaud Demare, GROUPAMA – FDJ, at :04

21. Ilnur Zakarin, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at :04

22. David De La Cruz Melgarejo, TEAM SKY, at :04

23. Brenton Jones, DELKO MARSEILLE PROVENCE KTM, at :04

24. Pawel Poljanski, BORA – HANSGROHE, at :04

25. Juraj Sagan, BORA – HANSGROHE, at :04

26. Luis León Sanchez, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at :04

27. Jurgen Roelandts, BMC RACING TEAM, at :04

28. Elia Viviani, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :04

29. Jarlinson Pantano Gomez, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :04

30. Benjamin King, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at :04

31. Diego Rosa, TEAM SKY, at :04

32. Sergio Luis Henao Montoya, TEAM SKY, at :04

33. Mikael Cherel, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at :04

34. Gorka Izaguirre Insausti, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :04

35. Rudy Molard, GROUPAMA – FDJ, at :04

36. Tim Wellens, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :04

37. Julian Alaphilippe, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :04

38. Daniel Martin, UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at :04

39. Jon Izaguirre Insausti, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :04

40. Christopher Hamilton, TEAM SUNWEB, at :04

41. Lilian Calmejane, DIRECT ENERGIE, at :04

42. Fabio Sabatini, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :04

43. Manuele Boaro, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :04

44. Richard Carapaz, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :04

45. Roman Kreuziger, MITCHELTON – SCOTT, at :04

46. Alessandro De Marchi, BMC RACING TEAM, at :04

47. Serge Pauwels, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at :04

48. Jakob Fuglsang, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at :04

49. Wout Poels, TEAM SKY, at :04

50. Simon Philip Yates, MITCHELTON – SCOTT, at :04

51. Alexis Vuillermoz, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at :04

52. Sylvain Chavanel, DIRECT ENERGIE, at :04

53. Eduardo Sepulveda, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :04

54. Jasper De Buyst, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :04

55. Remy Di Gregorio, DELKO MARSEILLE PROVENCE KTM, at :04

56. Marc Soler, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :04

57. Delio Fernandez Cruz, DELKO MARSEILLE PROVENCE KTM, at :04

58. Fabien Grellier, DIRECT ENERGIE, at :04

59. Romain Combaud, DELKO MARSEILLE PROVENCE KTM, at :04

60. Jesus Herrada, COFIDIS, SOLUTIONS CREDITS, at :04

61. Jose Herrada, COFIDIS, SOLUTIONS CREDITS, at :04

62. Imanol Erviti, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :04

63. Julien Bernard, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :04

64. Ian Boswell, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at :04

65. Nicolas Roche, BMC RACING TEAM, at :04

66. Stijn Vandenbergh, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at :04

67. Hector Carretero, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :04

68. Gregory Rast, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :04

69. Sven Erik BystrØm, UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at :04

70. Paul Martens, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :04

71. Dylan Teuns, BMC RACING TEAM, at :04

72. Pavel Kochetkov, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at :04

73. Tony Gallopin, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at :04

74. Julien El Fares, DELKO MARSEILLE PROVENCE KTM, at :04

75. Louis Vervaeke, TEAM SUNWEB, at :04

76. Omar Fraile Matarranz, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at :04

77. Bauke Mollema, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :04

78. Simon Gerrans, BMC RACING TEAM, at :04

79. Natnael Berhane, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at :04

80. Mathew Hayman, MITCHELTON – SCOTT, at 01:19

81. Heinrich Haussler, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at 01:21

82. Carlos Barbero, MOVISTAR TEAM, at 01:37

83. Kevin Ledanois, TEAM FORTUNEO – SAMSIC, at 01:44

84. Warren Barguil, TEAM FORTUNEO – SAMSIC, at 01:44

85. Cyril Gautier, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at :04

86. Christopher Juul Jensen, MITCHELTON – SCOTT, at :04

87. David Lopez Garcia, TEAM SKY, at 02:06

88. Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio, MITCHELTON – SCOTT, at :04

89. Angelo Tulik, DIRECT ENERGIE, at :04

90. Nicolas Edet, COFIDIS, SOLUTIONS CREDITS, at 02:43

91. Dries Devenyns, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 02:48

92. Jelle Wallays, LOTTO SOUDAL, at 02:48

93. Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz, DELKO MARSEILLE PROVENCE KTM, at 02:54

94. Bert Van Lerberghe, COFIDIS, SOLUTIONS CREDITS, at :04

95. Ignatas Konovalovas, GROUPAMA – FDJ, at 03:43

96. Ramon Sinkeldam, GROUPAMA – FDJ, at 03:43

97. Markel Irizar Aramburu, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 03:43

98. Luka Pibernik, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at 03:51

99. Mitchell Docker, TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST – DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE, at 04:26

100. Roy Curvers, TEAM SUNWEB, at 05:11

101. Erik Baska, BORA – HANSGROHE, at 05:11

102. Johann Van Zyl, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 07:41

103. Robert Gesink, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at 07:41

104. Hugo Houle, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at 07:41

105. Axel Domont, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 07:41

106. Thomas De Gendt, LOTTO SOUDAL, at 07:41

107. Tim Declercq, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 07:41

108. Lars Bak Ytting, LOTTO SOUDAL, at 07:41

109. Michael MØrkØv, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 07:41

110. Marcel Sieberg, LOTTO SOUDAL, at 07:41

111. Oliviero Troia, UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at 07:41

112. Michael Valgren Andersen, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at 09:10

113. Dylan Van Baarle, TEAM SKY, at 09:10

114. Olivier Le Gac, GROUPAMA – FDJ, at 09:10

115. Antonio Nibali, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at 09:10

116. Ian Stannard, TEAM SKY, at 09:10

117. Ben Swift, UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at 09:10

118. Yves Lampaert, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 09:38

119. Jay Robert Thomson, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 11:36

120. Rory Sutherland, UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at 11:36

121. Sebastian Langeveld, TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST – DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE, at 11:36

122. Tom-Jelte Slagter, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 11:36

123. G Lawson Craddock, TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST – DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE, at 11:36

124. Pierre Luc Perichon, TEAM FORTUNEO – SAMSIC, at 11:36

125. Alexander Edmondson, MITCHELTON – SCOTT, at 11:36

126. Anthony Delaplace, TEAM FORTUNEO – SAMSIC, at 11:36

127. Pierre Rolland, TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST – DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE, at 11:36

128. Maurits Lammertink, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at 11:36

129. Thomas Leezer, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at 11:36

130. John Degenkolb, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 11:36

131. Nacer Bouhanni, COFIDIS, SOLUTIONS CREDITS, at 11:36

132. Tom Scully, TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST – DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE, at 11:36

133. Michael Schwarzmann, BORA – HANSGROHE, at 11:36

134. Amael Moinard, TEAM FORTUNEO – SAMSIC, at 11:36

135. Dayer Quintana, MOVISTAR TEAM, at 11:36

136. Mickael Delage, GROUPAMA – FDJ, at 11:36

137. Jacopo Guarnieri, GROUPAMA – FDJ, at 11:36

138. Jean-Pierre Drucker, BMC RACING TEAM, at 11:36

139. Dmitriy Gruzdev, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at 11:36

140. Tiago Machado, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at 11:36

141. Evaldas Siskevicius, DELKO MARSEILLE PROVENCE KTM, at 11:36

142. Cyril Lemoine, COFIDIS, SOLUTIONS CREDITS, at 11:36

143. Thomas Boudat, DIRECT ENERGIE, at 11:44

DNF Amund Grøndahl Jansen, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO

DNF Edward Theuns, TEAM SUNWEB

DNF Daniel Mclay, TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST – DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE

DNS Dylan Groenewegen, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO

DNS Marco Haller, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN

DNS Maxime Bouet, TEAM FORTUNEO – SAMSIC

DNS Lars Boom, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO

General classification