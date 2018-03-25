Former world champion Bastianelli takes Women’s Gent-Wevelgem

Marta Bastianelli (Ale-Cipollini) took an emphatic sprint victory on Sunday at Gent-Wevelgem. The 2007 world road champion received a supreme leadout from her teammate Chloe Hosking and the Italian was able to hold off Jolien D’hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) and Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM) to take her first victory of the season. D’hoore finished second for the second year in-a-row and Klein was third.

Top 10

1. Marta Bastianelli, ALé CIPOLLINI, in 03:38:47

2. Jolien D’hoore, MITCHELTON-SCOTT, at 0:00

3. Lisa Klein, CANYON SRAM RACING, at 0:00

4. Arlenis Sierra, ASTANA WOMENS TEAM, at 0:00

5. Amy Pieters, BOELS – DOLMANS CYCLING TEAM, at 0:00

6. Hannah Barnes, CANYON SRAM RACING, at 0:00

7. Ashleigh Moolman, CERVéLO-BIGLA PRO CYCLING, at 0:00

8. Audrey Cordon-Ragot, WIGGLE HIGH5, at 0:00

9. Barbara Guarischi, TEAM VIRTU CYCLING WOMEN, at 0:00

10. Letizia Paternoster, ASTANA WOMENS TEAM, at 0:00

Now in its seventh year, the 2018 Women’s Gent-Wevelgem marked the second race of a four-race stretch of cobbled classics. On Sunday, the peloton battled over 142.5 kilometers along a route that included six of the tough cobbled “helligen” that dot the region. The last cobbled climb was the Monteberg, but there was still over 30 kilometers to the finish from the summit. New this year, race organizers included three sectors of “plugstreet,” which are semi-paved roads. The three rough roads were back-to-back-to-back and were tackled between 70 and 60 kilometers to go.

The peloton rolled away from the start on dry roads for the first time this year during a Women’s WorldTour race. Horrific weather conditions had pelted the peloton during the first four races on the calendar. The peloton was altogether over the top of the first cobbled climb of the day, the Baneberg, 52 kilometers into the race.

On the famous “plugstreet,” Team Sunweb put the hammer down on the first sector. BTC city Ljubljana’s Urska Pintar crashed and due to the narrowness of the road, the peloton split. Pintar would abandon the race due to her crash.

Riders were all over the flat landscape, as the peloton had split into three pieces with many of top riders making the front group. However, when the final sector of “plugstreet” ended with just less than 60 kilometers to go, the bunch was back together.

Heading into the final two “helligen,” the Kemmelberg and Monteberg, with less than 40 kilometers to go, the peloton was still intact. The incredibly high pace throughout the day had damped many of the attacks.

Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans) hit the accelerator on the Kemmelberg and the peloton shattered. An extremely select group of 18 powered toward the Monteberg and the group included many of the heavy favorites. Ellen Van Dijk (Sunweb), Ashleigh Moolman (Cervelo-Bigla), Elisa Longo-Borghini and Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Wiggle-High5), Marianne Vos (WM3), Annemiek Van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott), and Amy Pieters (Boels-Dolmans) were a few of the riders to make the split.

Ale-Cipollini was chasing hard behind with its key sprinter Chloe Hosking missing the key move. After a hard chase for a few kilometers, Hosking was able to rejoin the leaders. With 30 kilometers to go, the peloton had come mostly back together, as a regrouping occurred on the pavement. The cobblestones were finished for the day and only flat pavement remained to the finish.

However, the riders wouldn’t just meander to a sprint finish. A crosswind section saw Boels-Dolmans and Sunweb accelerate at the front and split the peloton.

Inside of the final 10 kilometers, the reduced peloton sped toward the finish. Attacks flew left and right with Sunweb being the most active team. Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) tried a move with about six kilometers remaining, but it was brought back and the fast sprinter was then dropped from the group.

Sunweb seemed to have used their matches a bit too early, as with under five kilometers Boels-Dolmans was the dominant attacking team. Pieters and Christine Majerus both attacked, but other riders in the group chased it down. Van Dijk then counterattacked with two kilometers to go, but the riders from Boels-Dolmans quickly shut that move down as well.

Ale-Cipollini hit the front of the group inside the final kilometer with Hosking leading out Bastianelli. The Italian would manage to just beat Belgium national champion D’hoore to take the victory. D’hoore finished second with Klein third.

As a consolation prize, D’hoore moved into the lead in the Women’s WorldTour standings. The next WorldTour race the Tour of Flanders on April 1. However, the cobbled classics continue on Wednesday with Dwars Door Vlaanderen.

