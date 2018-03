E3 Harelbeke: Terpstra wins as Quick-Step flexes classics muscles

Belgian team Quick-Step Floors blitzed E3 Harelbeke Friday with Niki Terpstra taking a convincing solo win, followed by teammate Philippe Gilbert winning the sprint for second. Only BMC’s Greg Van Avermaet could break up the Quick-Step sweep, third in Harelbeke, Belgium.

Top-10 results

1. Niki Terpstra, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, in 05:03:34

2. Philippe Gilbert, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 0:00:20

3. Greg Van Avermaet, BMC RACING TEAM, at 0:00:20

4. Oliver Naesen, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 0:00:20

5. Tiesj Benoot, LOTTO SOUDAL, at 0:00:20

6. Jasper Stuyven, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 0:00:20

7. Sep Vanmarcke, TEAM EF EDUCATION FIRST – DRAPAC P/B CANNONDALE, at 0:00:20

8. Gianni Moscon, TEAM SKY, at 0:00:20

9. Zdenek Štybar, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 0:00:20

10. Stefan KÜng, BMC RACING TEAM, at 0:00:20

Terpstra escaped the peloton with about 70 kilometers to go, after the Taaienberg climb. He and his Quick-Step teammate Yves Lampaert soon caught the remainder of the day’s early breakaway and left them behind.

Behind, the main group of favorites began to whittle down as the 206.5km route reached some of the hardest cobbled climbs on the menu.

At one point, Olympic champion Van Avermaet tried to escape the bunch with Strade Bianche winner Tiesj Benoot (Lotto-Soudal), Oliver Naesen (Ag2r La Mondiale), and Sep Vanmarcke (EF Education First-Drapac). They were following an attack by Gilbert on the Karnemelkbeekstraat and soon caught the Tour of Flanders champion with about 30km remaining.

Van Avermaet’s move was eventually brought back by the bunch. Gilbert briefly tried a solo attack to bridge up to his two teammates in the lead, but that was also neutralized.

Up the road, Terpstra had left Lampaert behind and went up the final climb — the Tiegemberg — alone. Inside of the final 15km, the Dutchman clung to a tenuous 30-second lead.

Into the final kilometers through the town of Harelbeke, the chase group of 10 looked to have Terpstra’s attack under control. His lead dwindled to under 15 seconds at one point. However, with the victory in reach, cooperation disintegrated.

Although BMC had three riders in the group, it didn’t organize a chase, instead opting to send riders off the front one at a time, only to see them covered by other riders.

Quick-Step had Zdenek Stybar and Gilbert in the group, which also discouraged cooperation.

When Terpstra went under the red kite with one kilometer to go, his lead had become insurmountable. The 2014 Paris-Roubaix champion took his first major win of the season with time to celebrate.

Results