Catalunya: Quick-Step’s Hodeg wins stage 1 handily

Claiming his second race in less than a week’s time, Alvaro Hodeg sprinted to a convincing win Monday in Volta a Catalunya stage 1.
“It’s a dream come true, today was great for me,” Hodeg said. “They [the team] gave me the opportunity and well, this victory is for them.”
The Quick-Step rider took the overall race lead after coming home ahead of Sam Bennett, whose Bora-Hansgrohe teammate Jay McCarthy rounded out the day’s podium in third after the 152.3km stage.
Hodeg, 21, of Colombia is coming off a win Friday in the Handzame Classic, his first as a professional.
The seven-day race through Spain’s Catalunya region continues Tuesday with a 175.6km race starting in Mataró. Although there’s a Cat. 3 ascent of Col de Lilla in the final 15km, the stage will finish with a downhill run to Valls.
Top 10, stage 1
1. Álvaro José Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors), in 3:39:31.
2. Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe), at :00
3. Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe), at :00
4. Michael Morkov (Quick-Step Floors), at :00
5. Fabricio Ferrari (UAE Team Emirates), at :00
6. Niccolò Bonifazio (Bahrain-Merida), at :00
7. Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis), at :00
8. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), at :00
9. Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida), at :00
10. Zakkari Dempster (Israel Cycling Academy), at :00
Top-10 overall
1. Álvaro José Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors), in 3:39:21
2. George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo), at :04
3. Andriy Grivko (Astana), at :05
4. Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe), at :06
5. Michael Morkov (Quick-Step Floors), at :10
6. Fabricio Ferrari (UAE Team Emirates), at :10
7. Niccolò Bonifazio (Bahrain-Merida), at :10
8. Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis), at :10
9. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), at :10
10. Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida), at :10