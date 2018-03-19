Catalunya: Quick-Step’s Hodeg wins stage 1 handily

Claiming his second race in less than a week’s time, Alvaro Hodeg sprinted to a convincing win Monday in Volta a Catalunya stage 1.

“It’s a dream come true, today was great for me,” Hodeg said. “They [the team] gave me the opportunity and well, this victory is for them.”

The Quick-Step rider took the overall race lead after coming home ahead of Sam Bennett, whose Bora-Hansgrohe teammate Jay McCarthy rounded out the day’s podium in third after the 152.3km stage.

Hodeg, 21, of Colombia is coming off a win Friday in the Handzame Classic, his first as a professional.

The seven-day race through Spain’s Catalunya region continues Tuesday with a 175.6km race starting in Mataró. Although there’s a Cat. 3 ascent of Col de Lilla in the final 15km, the stage will finish with a downhill run to Valls.

Top 10, stage 1

1. Álvaro José Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors), in 3:39:31.

2. Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe), at :00

3. Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe), at :00

4. Michael Morkov (Quick-Step Floors), at :00

5. Fabricio Ferrari (UAE Team Emirates), at :00

6. Niccolò Bonifazio (Bahrain-Merida), at :00

7. Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis), at :00

8. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), at :00

9. Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida), at :00

10. Zakkari Dempster (Israel Cycling Academy), at :00

Top-10 overall

1. Álvaro José Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors), in 3:39:21

2. George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo), at :04

3. Andriy Grivko (Astana), at :05

4. Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe), at :06

5. Michael Morkov (Quick-Step Floors), at :10

6. Fabricio Ferrari (UAE Team Emirates), at :10

7. Niccolò Bonifazio (Bahrain-Merida), at :10

8. Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis), at :10

9. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), at :10

10. Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida), at :10