Catalunya: Pantano wins stage 5, Valverde keeps lead

Colombian climber Jarlinson Pantano took advantage of the Volta a Catalunya’s final mountain stage to earn his first win of 2018 Friday in Vielha Val d’Aran, Spain.

Vegard Stake Laengen (UAE Team Emirates) settled for second place in the sprint against Trek-Segafredo’s Pantano at the end of stage 5. Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) led the peloton home for third, 10 seconds behind after the descent off the day’s final climb, which peaked at 1,555 meters.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) came home eighth in the 212.9km stage — the longest of the seven-day race. In doing so, he maintained his 16-second lead in the overall on Sky’s Egan Bernal, who finished 11th Friday.

With a long, flat run to the finish in Torrefarrera, Saturday’s 194.2-kilometer stage 6 shouldn’t present any major danger for Valverde. The race finishes Sunday with a circuit around Barcelona.

“Until the goal is reached on the last day nothing is enough,” Valverde said. “Anything can happen, but I think we have the ability, if there is no problem, to be able to win.”

Top 10, stage 5

1. Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafredo), in 5:20:53.

2. Vegard Laengen (UAE Team Emirates), s.t.

3. Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida), in 10

4. Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida), s.t.

5. Danilo Wyss (BMC Racing), s.t.

6. Sergey Chernetsky (Astana), in 12

7. José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar), in 14

8. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), s.t.

9. Dorian Godon (Cofidis), s.t.

10. Bjorg Lambrecht (Lotto-Soudal), s.t.

Top-10 overall

1. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) 22 h 22:05.

2. Egan Bernal (Team Sky), in 16

3. Nairo Quintana (Movistar), in 26

4. Pierre Latour (Ag2r La Mondiale), in 48

5. Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), in 1:12

6. Marc Soler (Movistar), in 1:18

7. George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo), in 1:20

8. Hugh Carthy (EF Education First-Drapac), in 1:24

9. Daniel Martínez (EF Education First-Drapac), in 1:26

10. Jesper Hansen (Astana), in 1:28