VN podcast: The Recon Ride previews the Tour of Flanders 2018

All the “tune-up” races are in the rearview mirror. The big kahuna of the Flemish classics awaits. The Tour of Flanders — De Ronde van Vlaanderen for the faithful — rolls out from Antwerp on Sunday.

In contrast to recent years that saw Fabian Cancellara and Tom Boonen bidding the cobbles adieu, the conversations at the classics in 2018 have not revolved around “last hurrahs.” Instead, all the focus has been on big stars in their prime. Peter Sagan, Greg Van Avermaet, seemingly every rider on Quick-Step Floors … They will all be in the hunt for Belgium’s biggest cycling prize at De Ronde.

The Recon Ride pre-race show previews the route and the contenders, hears from perennial contender Sep Vanmarcke (EF Education First-Drapac), and picks a few favorites to land on the podium ahead of the Tour of Flanders.

