VN podcast, ep. 74: What would Sky do without Froome? Paris-Nice and Tirreno analysis

This week’s Tirreno-Adriatico race got us thinking: What would Team Sky do without Chris Froome? The four-time Tour champ had a rough outing at the one-week Italian stage race. We analyze the action from there and also consider the takeaways from Paris-Nice.

Plus, Fred talks about his recent article on virtual racing. Will bike races of the future take place on trainers, in front of sell-out crowds in huge stadiums, on Zwift?

